Redfin to Announce Second-Quarter 2023 Results on August 3, 2023

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release second-quarter 2023 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast on Redfin’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com.


About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We also run the country’s #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with same day tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home in certain markets can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Customers who buy and sell with Redfin pay a 1% listing fee, subject to minimums, less than half of what brokerages commonly charge. Since launching in 2006, we’ve saved customers more than $1.5 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 5,000 people.

Contacts

Investor Relations, Meg Nunnally, 206-576-8610, ir@redfin.com, or

Public Relations, Mariam Sughayer, 206-876-1322, press@redfin.com

