Home Business Wire Redfin to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results on February 27, 2024
Business Wire

Redfin to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results on February 27, 2024

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release fourth-quarter 2023 results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast on Redfin’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com.


About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We also run the country’s #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with same day tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home in certain markets can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Customers who buy and sell with Redfin pay a 1% listing fee, subject to minimums, less than half of what brokerages commonly charge. Since launching in 2006, we’ve saved customers more than $1.5 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin-F

Contacts

Investor Relations, Meg Nunnally, 206-576-8610, ir@redfin.com, or

Public Relations, Mariam Sughayer, 206-876-1322, press@redfin.com

Articoli correlati

DimeTyd Strengthens Leadership with Addition of Marketing and Brand Development Expert to Team

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DimeTyd, the leading fully automated FinOps platform for 1P Amazon vendors and part of Threecolts, a comprehensive cloud...
Continua a leggere

DataGuard Appoints Christine Walch as VP Marketing

Business Wire Business Wire -
MUNICH & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataGuard, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company focused on Data Protection, Information Security, and Compliance, welcomes Christine...
Continua a leggere

Jean-Philippe Poirault Joins the Advisory Board of Dawex

Business Wire Business Wire -
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dawex, the leader in data exchange solutions, today announced that Jean-Philippe Poirault joins the Advisory Board of Dawex....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php