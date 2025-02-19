Reddit to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT), today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Jen Wong, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The Fireside Chat session is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Steve Huffman, Co-Founder & CEO, will participate in the Deutsche Bank 33rd Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference. The session is scheduled for 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:50 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, March 10, 2025

Live audio webcasts of the sessions will be available at Reddit’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.redditinc.com and investor relations subreddit r/RDDT at https://www.reddit.com/r/RDDT/

Reddit is a community of communities. It’s built on shared interests, passion, and trust and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and approximately 101+ million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet’s largest sources of information. For more information, visit www.redditinc.com.

