Reddit to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT), announced that on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Steve Huffman, Reddit Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The session will begin at 10:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET.


During the fireside chat, Mr. Huffman will also address questions submitted in advance by Reddit users in the investor relations subreddit, r/RDDT.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Reddit’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.redditinc.com and r/RDDT at https://www.reddit.com/r/RDDT/.

About Reddit, Inc.

Reddit is a community of communities. It’s built on shared interests, passion, and trust and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and approximately 91+ million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet’s largest sources of information.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jesse Rose

ir@reddit.com

Media Relations

Gina Antonini

press@reddit.com

