Reddit to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT), announced today that the company’s third quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.


Reddit will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day.

The live webcast of the conference call and related earnings materials can be accessed at Reddit’s Investor Relations website at investor.redditinc.com and investor relations subreddit r/RDDT. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the call at the same websites.

Reddit will solicit questions from the community at r/RDDT on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, and post responses following the earnings call at Reddit’s Investor Relations website at investor.redditinc.com and investor relations subreddit r/RDDT.

About Reddit, Inc.

Reddit is a community of communities. It’s built on shared interests, passion, and trust and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and approximately 91+ million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet’s largest sources of information.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jesse Rose

ir@reddit.com

Media Relations

Gina Antonini

press@reddit.com

