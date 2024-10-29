Home Business Wire Reddit Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results
Reddit Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Daily Active Uniques (“DAUq”) increased 47% year-over-year to 97.2 million

Strong revenue growth of 68% to $348.4 million

Achieved GAAP profitability with net income of $29.9 million and net margin of 8.6%

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $94.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 27.0%

Positive operating cash flow of $71.6 million and Free Cash Flow1 of $70.3 million, invested $66 million to net settle 1.2 million employee shares

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Reddit’s complete financial results and management commentary can be found in its shareholder letter on Reddit’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.redditinc.com.


It was another strong quarter for Reddit and our communities as we achieved important milestones, including new levels of user traffic, revenue growth, and profitability,” said Steve Huffman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reddit. “Reddit continues to be one of the most visited and trusted sites in the world with opportunities available to us that aren’t available to most companies.”

  • Revenue increased 68% year-over-year to $348.4 million, Ad revenue increased 56% year-over-year to $315.1 million, and Other revenue increased 547% year-over-year to $33.2 million
  • Gross margin was 90.1%, an improvement of 280 basis points from the prior year
  • Net income was $29.9 million, as compared to net loss of $(7.4) million in the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $94.1 million, as compared to $(6.9) million in the prior year
  • Operating cash flow was $71.6 million, an improvement of $79.3 million from the prior year
  • Free Cash Flow1 was $70.3 million and capital expenditures were $1.4 million, less than 1% of revenue

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

 

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

Revenue

$

348.4

 

 

$

207.5

 

 

68

%

U.S.

$

288.0

 

 

$

169.0

 

 

70

%

International

$

60.4

 

 

$

38.5

 

 

57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

90.1

%

 

 

87.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

29.9

 

 

$

(7.4

)

 

NM

 

Net margin

 

8.6

%

 

 

(3.6

)%

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

94.1

 

 

$

(6.9

)

 

NM

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

 

27.0

%

 

 

(3.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

71.6

 

 

$

(7.7

)

 

NM

 

Free Cash Flow*

$

70.3

 

 

$

(11.6

)

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

$

1,745.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

NM – not meaningful

*The definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow can be found in the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure can be found on pages 10-11.

Financial Outlook

The guidance provided below is based on Reddit’s current estimates and is not a guarantee of future performance. This guidance is subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk factors discussed in Reddit’s reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reddit undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements or estimates, except as required by applicable law.

As we look ahead, we will share our internal thoughts on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, we estimate:

  • Revenue in the range of $385 million to $400 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 in the range of $110 million to $125 million

Earnings Conference Call Information and Community Update

Reddit will host a conference call to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2024 on October 29, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Reddit’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.redditinc.com and investor relations subreddit, r/RDDT, at https://www.reddit.com/r/RDDT/. A replay of the webcast and transcript will be available following the conclusion of the conference call on the same websites.

Reddit will solicit questions from the community in the investor relations subreddit, r/RDDT, at https://www.reddit.com/r/RDDT/ on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, and post responses following the earnings call at Reddit’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.redditinc.com and r/RDDT at https://www.reddit.com/r/RDDT/.

Reddit uses the investor relations page on its website https://investor.redditinc.com, as well as the subreddits r/RDDT and r/reddit, available at https://www.reddit.com/r/RDDT/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/reddit/, respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligation under Regulation FD.

Notes

1 The definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow can be found in the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure can be found on pages 10-11.

2 We have not provided a reconciliation to the forward-looking U.S. GAAP equivalent measures for our non-GAAP guidance due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items. Therefore, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP guidance measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Reddit

Reddit is a community of communities. It’s built on shared interests, passion, and trust and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and approximately 97+ million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet’s largest sources of information. For more information, visit www.redditinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Reddit’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Reddit’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Reddit’s future financial and operating performance and GAAP and non-GAAP guidance. Reddit’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that Reddit files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including Reddit’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which is being filed with the SEC at or around the date hereof. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Reddit as of the date hereof, and Reddit undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

A Note About Metrics

We define a daily active unique (“DAUq”) as a user whom we can identify with a unique identifier who has visited a page on the Reddit website, www.reddit.com, or opened a Reddit application at least once during a 24-hour period. Average DAUq for a particular period is calculated by adding the number of DAUq on each day of that period and dividing that sum by the number of days in that period.

We define a weekly active unique (“WAUq”) as a user whom we can identify with a unique identifier who has visited a page on the Reddit website, www.reddit.com, or opened a Reddit application at least once during a trailing seven-day period. Average quarterly WAUq for a particular period is calculated by adding the number of WAUq on each day of that period and dividing that sum by the number of days in that period.

We define average revenue per unique (“ARPU”) as quarterly revenue in a given geography divided by the average DAUq in that geography. For the purposes of calculating ARPU, advertising revenue in a given geography is based on the geographic location in which advertising impressions are delivered, as this approximates revenue based on user activity, while other revenue in a given geography is based on the billing address of the customer.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate reviews of our operational performance and as a basis for strategic planning. By excluding certain items that are non-recurring or not reflective of the performance of our normal course of business, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. Accordingly, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others because they allow investors to supplement their understanding of our financial trends and evaluate our ongoing and future performance in the same manner as management. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are included or excluded in determining these non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

A reconciliation is provided below for each historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reddit encourages investors to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Reddit’s business. We have not provided a reconciliation to the forward-looking GAAP equivalent measures for our non-GAAP guidance due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items. Therefore, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance measures to their corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, other (income) expense, net, and certain other non-recurring or non-cash items impacting net income (loss) that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance. Other (income) expense, net consists primarily of realized gains and losses on sales of marketable securities, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and other income and expense that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We consider the exclusion of certain non-recurring or non-cash items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide a useful measure for investors and others to evaluate our operating results in the same manner as management.

Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Additionally, we believe that Free Cash Flow is an important measure since we use third-party infrastructure partners to host our services and therefore we do not incur significant capital expenditures to support revenue generating activities.

Reddit, Inc.

Key Operating Metrics by Geography

(in millions, except ARPU)

(unaudited)

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

 

 

Nine months ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

% Change

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

% Change

Revenue: Global

$

348.4

 

$

207.5

 

68

%

 

$

872.5

 

$

554.3

 

57

%

Revenue: U.S.

$

288.0

 

$

169.0

 

70

%

 

$

715.8

 

$

447.0

 

60

%

Revenue: International

$

60.4

 

$

38.5

 

57

%

 

$

156.7

 

$

107.3

 

46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

DAUq: Global

 

97.2

 

 

66.0

 

47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

DAUq: U.S.

 

48.2

 

 

32.0

 

51

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

DAUq: International

 

49.0

 

 

34.0

 

44

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-in DAUq: Global

 

44.1

 

 

34.7

 

27

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-in DAUq: U.S.

 

21.5

 

 

16.7

 

29

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-in DAUq: International

 

22.7

 

 

18.0

 

26

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-out DAUq: Global

 

53.1

 

 

31.3

 

70

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-out DAUq: U.S.

 

26.7

 

 

15.3

 

75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Logged-out DAUq: International

 

26.3

 

 

16.0

 

64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WAUq: Global

 

365.4

 

 

239.1

 

53

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

WAUq: U.S.

 

178.0

 

 

112.9

 

58

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

WAUq: International

 

187.4

 

 

126.2

 

48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARPU: Global

$

3.58

 

$

3.14

 

14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARPU: U.S.

$

5.88

 

$

5.27

 

12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARPU: International

$

1.32

 

$

1.14

 

16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reddit, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

September 30,

2024

 

December 31,

2023

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

515,895

 

 

$

401,176

 

Marketable securities

 

1,229,072

 

 

 

811,946

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

283,890

 

 

 

245,279

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

31,974

 

 

 

21,286

 

Total current assets

 

2,060,831

 

 

 

1,479,687

 

Property and equipment, net

 

13,775

 

 

 

14,946

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

23,872

 

 

 

24,008

 

Intangible assets, net

 

27,904

 

 

 

32,147

 

Goodwill

 

42,174

 

 

 

26,299

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

3,152

 

 

 

19,380

 

Total assets

$

2,171,708

 

 

$

1,596,467

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

62,042

 

 

$

46,514

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

5,398

 

 

 

3,707

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

104,844

 

 

 

83,349

 

Total current liabilities

 

172,284

 

 

 

133,570

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

21,567

 

 

 

22,040

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

249

 

 

 

287

 

Total liabilities

 

194,100

 

 

 

155,897

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

1,853,492

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

12

 

 

 

 

Class B common stock

 

5

 

 

 

6

 

Class C common stock

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,245,315

 

 

 

302,820

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

4,150

 

 

 

814

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,271,874

)

 

 

(716,562

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

1,977,608

 

 

 

(412,922

)

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

2,171,708

 

 

$

1,596,467

 

Reddit, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

September 30,

 

Nine months ended

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue

$

348,351

 

 

$

207,508

 

 

$

872,498

 

 

$

554,279

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

34,633

 

 

 

26,395

 

 

 

91,750

 

 

 

82,094

 

Research and development

 

166,701

 

 

 

108,285

 

 

 

746,508

 

 

 

326,778

 

Sales and marketing

 

74,510

 

 

 

55,114

 

 

 

270,063

 

 

 

172,250

 

General and administrative

 

65,653

 

 

 

37,299

 

 

 

377,617

 

 

 

116,333

 

Total costs and expenses

 

341,497

 

 

 

227,093

 

 

 

1,485,938

 

 

 

697,455

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

6,854

 

 

 

(19,585

)

 

 

(613,440

)

 

 

(143,176

)

Other income (expense), net

 

22,968

 

 

 

12,647

 

 

 

58,246

 

 

 

36,677

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

29,822

 

 

 

(6,938

)

 

 

(555,194

)

 

 

(106,499

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(31

)

 

 

445

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

2,859

 

Net income (loss)

$

29,853

 

 

$

(7,383

)

 

$

(555,312

)

 

$

(109,358

)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(4.12

)

 

$

(1.87

)

Diluted

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(4.12

)

 

$

(1.87

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

169,169,922

 

 

 

58,855,589

 

 

 

134,723,892

 

 

 

58,495,544

 

Diluted

 

192,322,916

 

 

 

58,855,589

 

 

 

134,723,892

 

 

 

58,495,544

 

Reddit, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

September 30,

 

Nine months ended

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

29,853

 

 

$

(7,383

)

 

$

(555,312

)

 

$

(109,358

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,969

 

 

 

3,288

 

 

 

11,482

 

 

 

9,947

 

Non-cash operating lease cost

 

1,453

 

 

 

3,428

 

 

 

4,041

 

 

 

10,112

 

Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on marketable securities, net

 

(12,393

)

 

 

(7,613

)

 

 

(31,884

)

 

 

(18,895

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

74,758

 

 

 

9,392

 

 

 

716,532

 

 

 

31,975

 

Other adjustments

 

(4,665

)

 

 

199

 

 

 

(4,039

)

 

 

365

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(44,108

)

 

 

(25,630

)

 

 

(38,914

)

 

 

(717

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

8,416

 

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

(11,766

)

 

 

2,101

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities

 

(1,378

)

 

 

(2,168

)

 

 

(2,688

)

 

 

(5,250

)

Accounts payable

 

442

 

 

 

2,010

 

 

 

16,484

 

 

 

2,393

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

15,275

 

 

 

15,501

 

 

 

28,135

 

 

 

19,646

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

71,622

 

 

$

(7,703

)

 

$

132,071

 

 

$

(57,681

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,353

)

 

 

(3,936

)

 

 

(5,406

)

 

 

(5,122

)

Proceeds from sale of cryptocurrency

 

6,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,869

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(428,225

)

 

 

(313,823

)

 

 

(1,425,737

)

 

 

(928,035

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

447,302

 

 

 

320,337

 

 

 

1,043,361

 

 

 

955,214

 

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

37,538

 

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(17,137

)

 

 

 

 

 

(17,137

)

 

 

 

Other investing activities

 

487

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

460

 

 

 

109

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$

7,943

 

 

$

2,575

 

 

$

(397,590

)

 

$

59,704

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

600,022

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options

 

38,001

 

 

 

794

 

 

 

62,933

 

 

 

2,585

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

 

(65,800

)

 

 

 

 

 

(268,106

)

 

 

(4,229

)

Payments of initial public offering costs

 

(2,162

)

 

 

(38

)

 

 

(8,500

)

 

 

(896

)

Payments of deferred consideration and holdbacks for acquisitions

 

(1,661

)

 

 

(979

)

 

 

(6,111

)

 

 

(979

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(31,622

)

 

$

(223

)

 

$

380,238

 

 

$

(3,519

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

47,943

 

 

 

(5,351

)

 

 

114,719

 

 

 

(1,496

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

 

468,002

 

 

 

439,715

 

 

 

401,226

 

 

 

435,860

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

515,945

 

 

$

434,364

 

 

$

515,945

 

 

$

434,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

515,895

 

 

 

434,314

 

 

 

515,895

 

 

 

434,314

 

Restricted cash

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

515,945

 

 

$

434,364

 

 

$

515,945

 

 

$

434,364

 

Reddit, Inc.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

September 30,

 

Nine months ended

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Net income (loss)

$

29,853

 

 

$

(7,383

)

 

$

(555,312

)

 

$

(109,358

)

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

(21,155

)

 

 

(14,292

)

 

 

(57,543

)

 

 

(37,965

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(31

)

 

 

445

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

2,859

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,969

 

 

 

3,288

 

 

 

11,482

 

 

 

9,947

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes

 

83,326

 

 

 

9,423

 

 

 

745,635

 

 

 

32,706

 

Restructuring costs(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,098

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(1,813

)

 

 

1,645

 

 

 

(703

)

 

 

1,288

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

94,149

 

 

$

(6,874

)

 

$

143,677

 

 

$

(92,425

)

Net margin

 

8.6

%

 

 

(3.6

)%

 

 

(63.6

)%

 

 

(19.7

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

27.0

%

 

 

(3.3

)%

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

(16.7

)%

(1)  

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we incurred restructuring costs of $8.1 million, primarily composed of severance and benefits expense. These charges are non-recurring and are not reflective of underlying trends in our business.

Reddit, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

September 30,

 

Nine months ended

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

71,622

 

 

$

(7,703

)

 

$

132,071

 

 

$

(57,681

)

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,353

)

 

 

(3,936

)

 

 

(5,406

)

 

 

(5,122

)

Free Cash Flow

$

70,269

 

 

$

(11,639

)

 

$

126,665

 

 

$

(62,803

)

 

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jesse Rose

ir@reddit.com

Media Relations
Gina Antonini

press@reddit.com

