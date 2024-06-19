Red Sift Recognized on Deloitte’s EMEA Fast 500™ List

Cybersecurity Leader Boasts Three-Year Revenue Growth of 389%

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Sift today announced it was named to the 2023 Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500, the highly-anticipated annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).





“It’s an honor to be included on Deloitte’s prestigious list,” said Rahul Powar, CEO, Red Sift. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s ability to quickly respond to growing market demand as more organizations grapple with growing cybersecurity risk. Our team’s commitment to technological innovation and customer success during this period of growth has led to our designation alongside some of the world’s most innovative companies.”

Organizations today face new and powerful threats. Security teams lack visibility into the assets they need to protect and are more resource-constrained than ever. These risks are compounded by the novel security threats presented by AI. To meet these challenges, Red Sift built a suite of four interoperable applications to enable organizations to build an inventory of their digital estate and protect email, domain and internet-facing assets.

As start-ups continue to drive the economy, disrupting the way we live and work and creating a powerful potential to solve the big challenges ahead of us, Deloitte celebrates some of this region’s most pioneering founders and high growth start-ups of the last few years.

Today’s recognition stems from a period of global growth, marked by Red Sift’s $54 million in Series B funding, acquiring ASM innovator Hardenize, and introducing the Red Sift Pulse Platform.

About Red Sift

Red Sift enables organizations to anticipate, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks while continuing to operate effectively. The award-winning Red Sift application suite is the only integrated solution that combines four interoperable applications, internet-scale cybersecurity intelligence, and innovative generative AI that puts organizations on a robust path to cyber resilience.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts a global client base across all industries, including Capgemini, Domino’s, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Cisco, Microsoft, Validity, and Entrust, among others. Learn more at redsift.com.

