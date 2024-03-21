Red Sift Announces Spring 2024 Release to Help Organizations Protect Their Digital Assets and Ensure Compliance With Evolving Industry Standards

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Sift today announced its Spring 2024 product release, which includes a number of significant innovations that help organizations better predict, detect, and remediate common misconfigurations and exposures while meeting the latest industry requirements.





In this nascent stage of the year, the cybersecurity landscape is already abuzz with activity. New standards, such as Google and Yahoo’s requirements for bulk senders, mark the advent of a new compliance era for businesses reliant on email communications. Meanwhile, persistent and sophisticated cyber threats, exemplified by attacks like the SubdoMailing campaign, underscore the ongoing challenges posed by bad actors finding ways around standards-based security measures.

“ Industry shifts and evolving threats compound the mounting cybersecurity burden organizations face,” said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. “ In light of this, Red Sift’s latest release introduces features that prioritize alignment with evolving industry standards, such as Google and Yahoo’s bulk sender requirements, and adds unique capabilities that offer instant insight into and protection against threats such as the recently reported SubdoMailing attack.”

Key enhancements in the Spring 2024 release include:

Free tools that address new industry requirements and attack vectors

Google and Yahoo Compliance Checker – To help organizations ensure compliance and alignment with evolving industry standards, Red Sift released an update to Red Sift lnvestigate. The free Investigate tool can validate whether an organization meets Google and Yahoo’s new requirements for bulk senders–and does so in under 30 seconds.

Red Sift OnDMARC

Automated SubdoMailing Alerting – Red Sift OnDMARC added first-class support for SubdoMailing detection to its hosted SPF solution. The solution now automatically surfaces if any domains used for SubdoMailing are present, prompting customers to quickly take remedial action.

Red Sift Brand Trust

SubdoMailing Detection – Red Sift Brand Trust now checks lookalike domains against a new threat intelligence feed and flags whether the lookalike is involved in a SubdoMailing attack. If a SubdoMailer is detected, the risk score is classified as high risk, signaling immediate prioritized remediation is needed.

Red Sift ASM

Web Technologies – To ensure compliance with frameworks and regulations such as NIST, NIS2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS, maintaining an inventory of software used to deliver services is imperative. Red Sift ASM addresses this need by building an inventory of a customer’s domains, hosts, certificates, IP addresses, and cloud resources, that it automatically and continuously updates. With Red Sift ASM’s new Web Technologies feature, users gain deeper insight into the technologies running in their environments, thus providing them with a more comprehensive understanding of the technologies delivering services across their digital infrastructure.

To learn more about Red Sift and get a demo of the Red Sift Pulse Platform, please visit https://redsift.com/demo.

About Red Sift

Red Sift enables organizations to anticipate, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks while continuing to operate effectively. The award-winning Red Sift application suite is the only integrated solution that combines four interoperable applications, internet-scale cybersecurity intelligence, and innovative generative AI that puts organizations on a robust path to cyber resilience.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts a global client base across all industries, including Capgemini, Domino’s, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Cisco, Microsoft, Validity, and Entrust, among others. Learn more at redsift.com.

