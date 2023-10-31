Red River’s Sara Siddiqui Recognized on CRN’s 2023 List of Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sara Siddiqui, Red River’s Director of Partner Strategy, as one of the 2023 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders. This list honors the exceptional individuals who are key contributors to driving growth and strategic direction for the companies they work for today and are poised to be tomorrow’s channel innovators.

The fourth-annual Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list includes rising star executives, managers and directors, 40 years of age or younger, who have demonstrated clear leadership qualities in their roles at integrators, VARs, MSPs and other IT solution provider organizations.

“Sara has been instrumental in building and expanding our partner relationships, finding innovative solutions to solve our customers’ most pressing challenges,” said Kush Kumar, Red River Chief Revenue Officer. “Sara’s leadership and creative approach to the channel will continue to drive success for our customers and the partner community for years to come.”

Siddiqui directs the Partner Strategy team at Red River, fostering strong relationships with partners by structuring and executing business initiatives and providing the expertise to achieve long-term goals and objectives. Siddiqui is part of Red River’s channel team, driving enablement, execution and expansion of the company’s partner ecosystem by collaborating with elite partners that align with Red River’s focus on excellence and their core mission of creating positive customer outcomes.

“The CRN’s Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list is a tribute to the IT channel’s visionaries and trailblazers who are leading the way into the next era of the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S Content, Executive Editor, CRN. “We extend our formal congratulations to the individuals featured on this year’s list for their contributions of fresh ideas and innovations that exemplify the very best of what the IT channel has to offer.”

The Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list will be featured in the December issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/NextGenSPLeaders.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

Contacts

Red River Contact:

Ed Levens



Vice President of Marketing



Red River



ed.levens@redriver.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis



The Channel Company



nlewis@thechannelcompany.com