Red River’s Curtis Puckett Appointed to NCMA Board of Advisors

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced that Curtis Puckett, the President of the company’s Government Technology Services (GTS) business unit, has been appointed to the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) Board of Advisors (BOA).

The NCMA BOA is a volunteer group of senior executives who offer strategic advice to the NCMA Board on issues affecting the contract management profession. The BOA members come from a variety of backgrounds, including from the public sector (federal, state, and local government), private sector (industry and professional firms) and accredited educational institutions and recognized training establishments.

Puckett oversees Red River’s diverse government programs portfolio and provides strategic direction and management for the teams delivering mission-critical IT solutions and services programs to federal and state agencies. He is a former Air Force Cyber Officer with 25 years of service in the military and extensive experience bringing emerging technologies to the Department of Defense.

With over 30 years supporting military and federal government contracting, Puckett offers the NCMA BOA a broad range of expertise including systems engineering and integration, software engineering and development, artificial intelligence and machine learning, network operations, cloud architectures, information assurance and cybersecurity. He provides the NCMA BOA unique expertise on how government agencies can leverage acquisitions to realize the benefits of cutting-edge technologies.

“I am honored to join the NCMA Board of Advisors and look forward to contributing to the advancement of contract management practices,” said Puckett. “This role aligns perfectly with Red River’s commitment to the community, excellence and innovation in delivering mission-critical IT solutions. I am excited to share my experiences and collaborate with other industry leaders to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of contract management in both the public and private sectors.”

About the National Contract Management Association

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) – www.ncmahq.org – is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in the field of contract management.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

