Red River Recognized on CRN’s 2024 Solutions Provider 500 List

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Red River #45 on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

Red River is recognized as one of CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 for its extensive solutions portfolio, supporting enterprise and public sector customers offering advanced solutions in AI, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and modern Infrastructure. With more than 25 years’ experience as a technology integrator and value-added reseller, Red River leverages its expansive partner ecosystem to provide technology solutions that meet the most complex business challenges and mission objectives. The company’s team of certified experts deliver solutions in both traditional and as-a-Service models to ensure the right fit technology to meet IT modernization objectives.

“We are proud to once again be named to CRN’s 2024 Solutions Provider 500 list,” said Brian Roach, Red River CEO. “We evolve as our customers’ needs change, expanding our offering to support organizations in their pursuit of Zero Trust environments and next generation technologies including AI and advanced analytics. Red River continues to adapt with these needs and invest in exceptional people and capabilities to stay at the forefront of the IT industry.”

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”

CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, Facebook.

Contacts

Red River



Mariryan Starr



mariryan.starr@redriver.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva



The Channel Company



kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com