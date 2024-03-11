Red River Recognized on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List in the Elite 150 Category

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Red River to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

Red River is recognized as one of CRN’s 2024 MSP Elite 150 for its extensive managed services portfolio, supporting enterprise and public sector customers across the entire IT lifecycle including cloud migrations, cybersecurity, network services and ongoing help desk services. Managed IT services with Red River help organizations mitigate risk and get expert support at every step in IT transformation. The company’s team of certified experts help customers improve end-to-end responsiveness, drive workplace productivity, enhance security and maximize internal resources and technology investments.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, “Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN on its listing of the industry’s top managed services providers,” said Jason Waldrop, President, Managed Services for Red River. “We see an increasing demand for services that help organizations confidently face the challenges of IT transformation. Being a part of the MSP Elite 150 is a testament to the expertise and dedication our team consistently delivers in the critical areas that impact our customers’ mission and business success.”

The MSP 500 list is featured in the current issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

