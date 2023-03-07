Red River Recognized on CRN’s 2023 MSP 500 List in the Elite 150 Category

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Red River to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

“Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.”

Red River is recognized as one of CRN’s 2023 MSP Elite 150 for its extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward enterprise and public sector customers. The company’s team of certified experts help customers improve end-to-end responsiveness, drive workplace productivity, enhance security, and maximize internal resources and technology investments.

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN on its listing of the industry’s top managed services providers,” said Jason Waldrop, President, Managed Services for Red River. “Our continued inclusion in the MSP Elite 150 showcases Red River’s national reach, the depth and breadth of our capabilities, and the talent and dedication of our team. We see strong demand for our managed services in the commercial and federal markets and will continue to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

The MSP 500 list is being featured in the current issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, cybersecurity, infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

