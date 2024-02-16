Home Business Wire Red River Recognized as Public Sector Partner of the Year by Riverbed
Red River Recognized as Public Sector Partner of the Year by Riverbed

di Business Wire

Award honors Red River’s excellence in performance, innovation and implementation of Riverbed technology

CHANTILLY, Va. & CLAREMONT, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced that it has won the Riverbed Public Sector Partner of the Year. The awards were presented at the 2024 Riverbed Partner Kickoff. The Partner of the Year Awards distinguish Riverbed partners for their work in helping deliver enterprise solutions that provide measurable results to mutual customers, through Riverbed’s industry leading Unified Observability and Acceleration portfolios.

Red River and Riverbed partner to deliver robust, agile, and secure IT environments to government and enterprise customers. The combination of Red River’s expertise in delivering secure, modern infrastructure and Riverbed’s edge networking, application performance optimization and digital transformation technologies helps public sector customers accelerate IT modernization and mission success.

“Red River is proud to be named Riverbed’s 2023 Public Sector Partner of the Year,” said Kush Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at Red River. “Over the past decade, our partnership with Riverbed has been nothing short of transformative. We’re grateful for the close collaboration with the Riverbed team and remain committed to improving our joint customers’ digital experience and solving their complex networking and IT efficiency challenges together.”

“We proudly recognize Red River for their achievements as a trusted Riverbed partner and the value they bring to our partner community,” said Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances, at Riverbed. “The Riverbed Partner of the Year Awards honor the success of partners providing Unified Observability and Acceleration enterprise solutions to help organizations deliver exceptional digital experiences and performance for mutual customers.”

Riverbed provides the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, along with AI capabilities and acceleration, and leverages a partner ecosystem that is both profitable for the partner and delivers tangible benefits and results for the customer. The Riverbed Partner Awards recognized partners whose achievements impact business on both a global and regional basis. Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed’s sales and executive leadership team.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

Contacts

Mariryan Starr

Director, Corporate Communications

Red River

mariryan.starr@redriver.com

