Red River Promotes Sara Siddiqui to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced Sara Siddiqui has been named Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

Siddiqui has been integral in developing Red River’s strong OEM network for the last seven years. She leads the partner strategy team, overseeing strategic engagement initiatives, supporting go-to market strategies and developing value-added partner opportunities. Under her leadership, Red River has been repeatedly recognized annually by OEM partners with several “partner of the year” honors. Siddiqui continues to lead the expansion of the company’s partner portfolio to continually improve its service to public sector and enterprise organizations in the technology space.

“Our ecosystem of partners provides our customers with a tremendous competitive advantage when it comes to solving critical business and mission challenges with technology,” said Kush Kumar, CRO for Red River. “Sara’s ability to build strong relationships and identify emerging technologies has been and will continue to be critical to delivering a strong OEM portfolio to the market.”

Siddiqui has repeatedly been named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List and was recently recognized on CRN’s 2023 List of Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders for her significant contributions to driving growth and value in the channel and a positive impact on the technology industry.

“I am pleased to be leading an incredible team, while driving success for our customers and growth for customers, our partner network and Red River as a whole,” said Siddiqui. “I appreciate the trust and collaboration we have with our OEMs and the opportunities Red River provides to be innovative in how we deliver customer outcomes. I look forward to maintaining these relationships and realizing the vast potential of what we can do.”

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

