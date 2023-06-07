Red River Partners with stackArmor to Introduce CMMC Compliance Accelerator

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced from the AWS Summit, Washington, D.C. the launch of a new solution to help customers comply with Cybersercurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 requirements. The solution, called CMMC Compliance Accelerator, was developed in conjunction with stackArmor and runs on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US East and West) Regions.

“Red River is committed to developing solutions that quickly address the business and mission objectives of our customers,” said Jason Waldrop, President of Managed Services for Red River. “This turnkey solution combines our deep expertise in CMMC compliance and managed services with an ‘audit-ready’ compliance package, including policies, procedures and system security plans (SSP). Our CMMC Compliance Accelerator will reduce the time to compliance by 30 to 50 percent.”

CMMC Level 2 requires adherence to 110 NIST SP 800-171 practices, with third-party assessments or self-assessments every three years. The CMMC Compliance Accelerator provides a compliant AWS GovCloud environment with FIPS 140-2 encryption, monitoring and tools for maintaining long-term compliance and supporting audits. All manufacturers and services providers who are involved in the supply chain and tied to government contracts must adhere to CMMC Level 2 to comply with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS).

The AWS Summit, Washington D.C. will be held June 7-8 and brings together professionals in the public sector for interactive learning, network opportunities and engagement with the AWS Partner Network (APN).

