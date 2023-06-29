Red River Names Courtney Mitchell Chief Human Resources Officer

Seasoned HR leader helps company grow while protecting the unique culture behind its success

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced that Courtney Mitchell has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Mitchell will oversee the strategic vision for Red River’s HR practice including talent acquisition, employee growth and development as well as organizational performance.

“Bringing Courtney’s leadership to our HR team comes at an important time in our company’s growth trajectory,” said Red River CEO Brian Roach. “As we expand our technology practice areas, managed services and government programs business, she brings the expertise and vision we need to nurture and support our talent in an operation that spans multiple divisions, locations and disciplines.”

Prior to joining Red River, Mitchell served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for MAG Aerospace. She also held HR leadership positions with SRA International and Northrop Grumman supporting recruiting, employee relations, compliance and the management of corporate HR IT systems for operational effectiveness. Mitchell has continually served as a trusted advisor to executive leadership teams on staffing strategies, employment policies, employee relations and DEI initiatives.

“Red River is well known for making people and culture a priority and it’s amazing to be a part of the future for this kind of employee-centric environment,” said Mitchell. “I am excited to build on this history and help the organization recruit new talent, support existing teams and realize operational performance goals in an environment that is fun, rewarding and community-focused.”

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, cybersecurity, infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com

