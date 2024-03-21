Red River Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience at Red River.

Here’s what employees say about working at Red River:

82% Say it is a great place to work, which is 25 points higher than the average U.S. company

91% Feel good about the way Red River contributes to the community

95% Say that people at Red River are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation

92% Are able to take time off from work when they think it’s necessary

93% Say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

94% Feel that they are treated fairly at Red River regardless of their race.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Red River stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Fostering a strong corporate culture that supports both our employees and communities has always been core to Red River,” said Courtney Mitchell, CHRO for Red River. “We’re committed to initiatives that support our employees’ success and growth from professional development and career pathing to DEI, philanthropy and wellness. Being recognized year after year for a work environment is a great honor and validates our approach to employee engagement, achievement and retention.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

To earn more about Red River’s culture, benefits and open positions visit: https://redriver.com/company/careers

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

