Red River Earns 2003 Great Place to Work Certification™

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Red River. This year, 84% of employees at Red River say it is a great place to work, which is 27 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work®. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Red River is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Being known as an employer of choice and achieving this certification year over year is a great honor, particularly as we grow our team and expand our capabilities,” said Dan McGee, COO for Red River. “Corporate culture and making an impact in our communities have always been important to Red River. This designation gives us something to celebrate as well as another reason to keep committing to employee resources and programs to maintain and enhance our unique environment for years to come.”

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Learn more about Red River’s culture, benefits and open positions at: https://www.redriver.com/company/careers

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, cybersecurity, infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

