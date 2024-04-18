Red River Charitable Foundation Announces 2024 Marcy Levesque Women in Technology Scholarship Recipients

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF), a 501(c)3 supporting veterans and students, today announced the recipients of the 2024 Marcy Levesque Women in Technology Scholarship. RRCF awarded a total of $15,000 to six applicants from across the United States, with each person receiving $2,500. This is the second year of the scholarship.

Marcy Levesque was a beloved part of the Red River family and the first remote Network Operations Center employee. An engineer at heart and a lifelong learner, Levesque always brought compassion and creative problem-solving to her work, ensuring customers and colleagues felt supported. The scholarship in her name was created to enable women studying technology and to encourage growth and leadership in computer science, engineering and technical studies.

“RRCF is proud to continue supporting women who are furthering their education in various fields of technology with this scholarship,” said Elizabeth Daum, a Red River employee and mentor in Red River’s Women in Tech Mentorship Program. “Gaining certifications or degrees in technology fields creates numerous career opportunities and it’s an honor to support women who are motivated and inspired to create successful careers for themselves.”

This year’s recipients will use the scholarship to pursue their educational goals in the technology field.

Fareshta Ahmadi – Member of the Red River Women in Tech Mentorship Program. Attending Northern Virginia Community College and hopes to obtain her BS from George Mason University.

– Member of the Red River Women in Tech Mentorship Program. Attending Northern Virginia Community College and hopes to obtain her BS from George Mason University. Kaitlyn Blaisdell – Child of Red River employee. Attending Marywood University, obtaining her BS in Biotechnology and will continue at the university to obtain her MS. Her goal is to work in the field of molecular or genetic biotechnology.

– Child of Red River employee. Attending Marywood University, obtaining her BS in Biotechnology and will continue at the university to obtain her MS. Her goal is to work in the field of molecular or genetic biotechnology. Adele Bosma – Attending Concord University to obtain a BS in Computer Science and hopes to work for the Department of Defense or Department of Energy.

– Attending Concord University to obtain a BS in Computer Science and hopes to work for the Department of Defense or Department of Energy. Warda Dagistam – Member of the Red River Women in Tech Mentorship Program. Attending Northern Virginia Community College and pursuing an associate degree in Cybersecurity. She plans to obtain her BS at George Mason University.

– Member of the Red River Women in Tech Mentorship Program. Attending Northern Virginia Community College and pursuing an associate degree in Cybersecurity. She plans to obtain her BS at George Mason University. Nathalie Sayou Fosso – Member of the Red River Women in Tech Mentorship Program. Pursuing an associate degree in Cybersecurity.

– Member of the Red River Women in Tech Mentorship Program. Pursuing an associate degree in Cybersecurity. Laleh Javanshir Ghojehbiglou – Member of the Red River Women in Tech Mentor Program. Attending Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University to obtain certifications and a BS in Cloud Computing.

“RRCF is honored to support women who are furthering their education across all areas of technology,” said Kim Vacca, Director of Red River Charitable Foundation, “When women pursue certifications and degrees, they create new career opportunities and open doors for others to do the same. It’s an honor to help this year’s recipients realize new career paths.”

