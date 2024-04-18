Red River Awarded Zscaler Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, announced today that it is the recipient of the Zscaler Public Sector Partner of the Year award.

Awarded to channel and alliance partners who rise to business challenges, the Zscaler Partner Awards celebrate partners who have exemplified outstanding growth, innovation, and commitment. These partners have gone above and beyond in their partnership with Zscaler; embracing zero trust networking and AI security to protect and enable organizations to thrive.

“We take great pride in collaborating with our partners to drive digital transformation, develop robust solutions, and provide the highest level of security for our customers,” said Christine McElduff, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization at Zscaler. “I am delighted to recognize Red River as the recipient of the Public Sector Partner of the Year award, which further highlights their remarkable achievements in the Americas.”

“We are thrilled to be honored by Zscaler as its Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year,” said Brian Roach, CEO of Red River. “The close collaboration between Zscaler and Red River helps organizations secure their digital transformations and maximize security investments. We look forward to continuing to have a strong partnership with Zscaler to deliver the very best in cloud security to our joint clients.”

Zscaler Partner Summit awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Zscaler Global Partner Organization and regional executives.

About Red River



Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

