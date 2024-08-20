Red River Appoints Dr. James Matney as CTO of Government Technology Services

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, announced today Dr. James Matney as the new Senior Vice President of Solutions and Chief Technology Officer for its Government Technology Services (GTS) business unit. Dr. Matney will spearhead innovation and develop new offerings to expand GTS’s growing portfolio. His areas of expertise include systems engineering, software development, digital engineering, ERP, network operations, cloud architectures, cybersecurity and IT services management.

Dr. Matney has over 35 years of experience in the military and federal government contracting industry, holding various senior leadership roles. He was most recently Vice President of Strategy for General Dynamics Information Technology’s (GDIT) Defense Division, contributing to the development and implementation of strategic capability initiatives and innovative solutions. He has managed major government projects, including the UASOCS contract at URS/AECOM, and held leadership roles at Engility and SAIC, focusing on business and solution development and technology innovation.

Dr. Matney began his IT career in the Air Force, serving 25 years with roles ranging from Telecommunications/Computer Specialist to Communications Officer. After retiring, he worked as a government civilian at US Pacific Command (PACOM), led a technical team and advised the Iraqi Ministry of Defense CIO during a deployment to Iraq. He also contributed to Operation Tomodachi, collaborating with Google and local Japanese entities.

Dr. Matney holds a Doctorate in Computer Science with a focus on cybersecurity, a Master’s in IT Management, and a Bachelor’s in Computer Studies. He is certified as a Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Project Management Professional (PMP).

“James brings a unique perspective to Red River,” said Brian Roach, CEO of Red River. “With his extensive experience in both government and the private sector, he has a profound understanding of the mission and technology needs of our DoD and Civilian customers. We will look to James to further strengthen, differentiate, and align solutions development and customer engagement across the markets Red River’s GTS business unit serves.”

Red River’s GTS business unit specializes in designing and managing multi-year, complex programs for DoD and federal civilian agencies that deliver mission outcomes and support the full technology lifecycle. With highly certified engineers and cleared resources, GTS has the depth to support complex long-term programs and the flexibility to be responsive and nimble in meeting mission objectives.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

