Red River Appoints Brent Pugh as Chief Financial Officer

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced the appointment of Brent Pugh as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Pugh brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the U.S. and international aerospace and defense industry. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of CAE’s Defense and Security business, responsible for a $2B high technology organization with more than 6,000 employees. Pugh also served as the Treasurer of CAE USA Inc., the company’s US-based subsidiary independently operating under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) to mitigate foreign ownership, control or influence (FOCI). He has served in financial leadership positions across several organizations including L3Harris Technologies and public accounting firms Arthur Andersen and KPMG.

“Brent’s track record serving the defense industrial base provides tremendous value to Red River and will have immediate benefits to our team, our customers and partner community,” said Brian Roach, CEO for Red River. “He brings a deep understanding of how to optimize business operations with strong cost structures, governance and services and solutions road mapping that leads to long-term, sustainable growth.”

Pugh holds Master of Accounting and Bachelor of Science degrees from Brigham Young University and executive leadership certificates from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School and from Harvard Business School. He is also an Advisory Board Member of the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business.

“I am pleased to join a company that has such a strong reputation for delivering expertise across key technologies like cloud, cyber and AI while building trusted relationships internally and externally,” said Pugh. “These longstanding relationships combined with the integrity of the company’s operations and its powerful culture make Red River an ideal place to work and a unique opportunity to leverage these strengths for continued growth.”

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

