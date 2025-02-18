Red Maple Introduces Powerful New Subscription Payment Management Solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365

BOERNE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Maple, a leading innovator in enterprise payment solutions, is excited to announce the release of its new Subscription Payments for Microsoft Dynamics, built to seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations and Business Central. Leveraging Microsoft’s subscription feature introduced in 2024, Red Maple’s latest offering provides businesses with a flexible and automated way to manage recurring payments, billing, and customer subscriptions.

As businesses increasingly shift to subscription-based models, the need for streamlined subscription and payment management has never been greater. Red Maple’s new software eliminates manual processes, enhances customer experience, and ensures timely payments through automation, customization, and seamless integrations.

Key Features and Benefits

Subscription & Plan Management

Easily create and manage multiple subscription plans, including monthly, annual, and custom billing cycles.

Attach payments directly to contracts for better tracking and compliance.

Configure primary payment methods and collect payments before invoicing, reducing revenue leakage.

Billing & Payments

Automate recurring billing for effortless revenue collection.

Flexibility to choose a preferred payment processor.

Support for both one-time and recurring charges.

Customizable communication tools for invoices, payment confirmations, and rejections.

Automated payment retries to reduce failed transactions.

Multi-currency support for global business operations.

Customers can leverage Clever Division to set preferred payment methods and manage their payments efficiently.

Customer Management

Self-service portal for customers to manage subscriptions and payment methods.

Full account history and transaction tracking for complete transparency.

Support for multiple subscriptions per customer, catering to diverse business needs.

Integrated communication tools, including notifications, emails, and reminders, to keep customers informed.

“With Microsoft’s new subscription feature in Dynamics 365, we saw an opportunity to develop a best-in-class payment management solution that aligns with modern business needs,” said Patrick Hodo, CTO at Red Maple. “This new software empowers businesses to streamline their subscription models, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance the customer experience.”

Red Maple’s Subscription Payments for Microsoft Dynamics is available now for businesses looking to optimize their subscription billing processes and leverage the full power of Microsoft Dynamics 365.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit redmaple.com or contact Jen Robertson at jrobertson@redmaple.com.

About Red Maple

Red Maple™ has specialized in expanding the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 since 2003. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple’s patented (US Patent No. 10,853,818) payment solutions for Finance & Operations (F&O), Business Central (BC) as well as Sales (formerly Customer Engagement) and Field Service. Additions such as card present, card not present, ACH, wallet payments, Level II/III processing, surcharging, PCI 4.0 validated, and omnitoken capabilities are a few of the robust features.

Media Contact:

Jen Robertson

Red Maple

830-280-0400

redmaple.com

jrobertson@redmaple.com