Red Maple Achieves PCI DSS 4.0 Validation for its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Payment Solutions

Red Maple, a leading provider of advanced payment security solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved PCI DSS 4.0 validation for its Microsoft Dynamics 365 payment solutions. This significant milestone underscores Red Maple's commitment to ensuring the highest standards of data security and protection for its clients.





The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is a set of security standards designed to ensure that all companies that accept, process, store, or transmit credit card information maintain a secure environment. The latest version, PCI DSS 4.0, introduces more stringent requirements and updated security controls to combat emerging threats and enhance security measures.

“We are thrilled to have achieved PCI DSS 4.0 validation for our Microsoft Dynamics 365 payment solutions,” said Jennifer Robertson, CEO of Red Maple. “This validation reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest level of security for our customers and their sensitive payment information. It is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team and our ongoing commitment to data protection and compliance.”

Red Maple has consistently been at the forefront of payment security, offering innovative solutions that protect against data breaches and cyber threats. The company’s suite of services includes advanced encryption, tokenization, and real-time fraud detection, providing comprehensive security for businesses of all sizes.

“Achieving PCI DSS 4.0 validation is not just about compliance; it’s about our commitment to our customers,” added Patrick Hodo, CTO of Red Maple. “We understand the critical importance of securing payment data and are dedicated to providing our clients with the most robust security measures available.”

Red Maple remains committed to innovation and excellence in payment processing. With PCI 4.0 validation, the company reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking secure and compliant payment solutions within the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem.

For more information about Red Maple’s PCI 4.0 validated payment solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365, please visit redmaple.com.

About Red Maple

Red MapleTM has specialized in expanding the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 since 2003. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple’s solutions offer extensions and additions for Finance & Operations (F&O), Business Central (BC) and Customer Engagement (CE) users. Additions such as card present, card not present, ACH, wallet payments, Level II/III processing, surcharging, PCI 4.0 validated, and omnitoken capabilities are a few of the robust features.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Robertson at jrobertson@redmaple.com or 972-489-2591. Visit redmaple.com for additional resources.

