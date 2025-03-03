Red Hat to Provide Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony with Open Source Expertise and Solutions to Innovate and Enhance Customer Experience

Rakuten Mobile to utilize Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for its fully virtualized end-to-end cloud-native network

Red Hat to support Rakuten Symphony with enhanced open RAN telecommunication solutions for global telco and enterprise customers

BARCELONA, Spain – MWC BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions announced today that it will provide Rakuten Mobile access to its expertise, hardened technology and proven history in managing complex, expansive Linux estates while enabling its own experts to focus on innovating and enhancing the customer experience.

Red Hat will also provide the same solutions to Rakuten Symphony, global provider of cloud-native open RAN infrastructure and services, to further enhance its platforms and solutions to empower telecommunication service providers with the necessary tools for operations. Additionally, Red Hat will support Rakuten Cloud’s efforts to certify its Cloud-Native Storage on Red Hat OpenShift for easier integration with Kubernetes-native tooling.

By taking advantage of Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s advanced security features, vendor neutrality, hybrid cloud consistency and more, Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony are well positioned to advance open RAN initiatives, licensing, private 5G partnerships and satellite-enabled LTE connectivity, all of which aim to redefine connectivity and expand access to remote regions.

With the telecommunications world evolving rapidly in the face of dynamic customer demands, telecommunication service providers need dependable, 24/7 enterprise support and an operating system that can meet the rigorous demands of telecommunication service providers. The scalability, support and reliable performance of Red Hat Enterprise Linux enables organizations to deploy applications and workloads more quickly and with greater reliability. This helps to lower costs and more effectively manage workloads across hybrid cloud deployments while also mitigating risks to IT investments, from the datacenter to public clouds to the edge.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of both Red Hat and Rakuten to drive to innovation, systems security and leadership in the telecommunications industry.

Supporting Quotes

Ashesh Badani, senior vice president and chief product officer, Red Hat

"Red Hat is thrilled to collaborate with Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony in supporting their vision for open and secure telecommunications and digital services. The unmatched flexibility, stability and security that Red Hat Enterprise Linux offers will be a perfect fit for helping Rakuten Mobile to provide innovative customer experiences and solutions."

Mibu Ryoata, general manager, Telecommunication Cloud Platform Department, Rakuten Mobile

“Rakuten Mobile is excited to work with leading partners from around the world such as Red Hat. By using Red Hat’s open source expertise and solutions we are able to deliver best-in-class network operations and cost-effective services to our mobile customers in Japan.”

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

