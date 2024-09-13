Red Hat Recognized as a Leader and Furthest in Vision in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Container Management

This marks the 2nd consecutive year Gartner has named Red Hat a Leader in the report

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader and furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis in the Magic Quadrant for Container Management for its Red Hat OpenShift offering.1 Additionally, Red Hat ranked first in three of six Use Cases in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Container Management, including Hybrid Container Development, Container Management Tooling and Edge Container Deployment.





Red Hat OpenShift is a comprehensive platform for developing, modernizing and deploying applications at scale, including AI-enabled apps. It provides a consistent experience across hybrid environments — from the datacenter, to the cloud, to the edge. With Red Hat OpenShift, organizations have a unified platform with a complete set of tools and services as well as security and compliance capabilities integrated directly into the platform, streamlining the entire application lifecycle, from development to delivery to management. Available in both fully managed or self-managed options, Red Hat OpenShift runs wherever and however customers need.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management evaluated 12 vendor solutions and was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

This report follows the Gartner recognition of Red Hat as a Challenger in the most recent 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms. As one of the only three vendors named in both Magic Quadrant reports, we believe this showcases Red Hat OpenShift’s capabilities as a fully integrated application development platform — enabling a standardized developer experience across the hybrid cloud and supporting diverse workloads from AI-enabled to applications at the edge.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Red Hat’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here.

Supporting Quote

Mike Barrett, vice president and general manager, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader and Furthest in Completeness of Vision in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management. We believe this recognition is a testament not only to Red Hat OpenShift’s current capabilities, but also our vision for enabling the solution to best meet the needs of tomorrow, including powering intelligent and AI-enabled workloads. With Red Hat OpenShift, organizations have a complete application development platform with built-in DevSecOps tools, helping them bring cloud-native applications to market faster — wherever they may live across the hybrid cloud.”

Additional Resources

Learn more about Red Hat OpenShift

Read the blog

Connect with Red Hat

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

1 Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Container Management,” 9 September 2024.

Contacts

Kathryn Lucas



Red Hat, Inc.



kkaplan@redhat.com

+1 (301) 938-8726