Red Hat Recognized as a Challenger in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Red Hat’s DevOps solution is uniquely an application platform consisting of Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. It allows organizations to quickly realize the promise of DevOps by offering a comprehensive hybrid cloud platform integrated with developer productivity tools, security and compliance features, and automation capabilities for the iterative development and delivery pipeline. With Red Hat OpenShift, organizations get a fully integrated hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. This provides DevSecOps capabilities for the consistent and security-focused development, delivery and runtime of applications. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform works with Red Hat OpenShift by integrating into DevOps pipelines, enabling orchestration of infrastructure for application deployments, configuration management and application and infrastructure updates, including non-containerized environments.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat



“We are proud to be recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms. We believe this recognition is a significant validation of the value of Red Hat OpenShift as an application platform, complemented by Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. Together, organizations can accelerate the development and delivery of applications across the hybrid cloud. Red Hat provides organizations with leading DevSecOps tools integrated within the OpenShift platform to more securely build, modernize and add AI-powered intelligence to run applications at scale, anywhere.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

