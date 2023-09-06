Red Hat OpenShift Now Available in AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community

Industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform helps agencies scale modernization efforts while mitigating potential risks in cloud-native transformation

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat OpenShift is now available in AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC), a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easier to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is intended to help government agencies accelerate cloud-native innovation while addressing stringent security requirements. AWS Marketplace includes tools and software that support the unique needs of the U.S. IC through improved security capabilities, increased mission impact and cost savings. With this listing, Red Hat furthers its commitment to customer choice and flexibility across the open hybrid cloud by providing government agencies an easier path to digital transformation.





According to the United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team incident report, federal agencies reported 32,511 security incidents in fiscal year 2021. Compounding this challenge, government agencies are also facing increased pressure to modernize and deliver mission-serving solutions faster, requiring a solution that can balance the drive for innovation with a strong security posture.

Red Hat OpenShift is designed to support how U.S. government agencies work in a digital world, enabling Kubernetes-based applications to be developed and deployed more quickly, and at scale, while prioritizing security posture and compliance measures. Additionally, as agencies grow application landscapes to meet evolving needs, Red Hat OpenShift spans all open hybrid cloud infrastructure footprints, and supports a variety of workloads and applications including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) systems, messaging systems, databases, logging and monitoring and more.

The Red Hat OpenShift listing in AWS Marketplace for the U.S. IC includes the necessary components to install and configure self-managed Red Hat OpenShift on AWS. Software updates are regularly published to the listing in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to remain current with bug fixes, security patches and new features. AWS Marketplace for the U.S. IC provides the same convenience and benefits as the commercial AWS Marketplace, including the ability to apply committed AWS spend on Red Hat solutions.

Availability

Red Hat OpenShift is now available in AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community.

Supporting Quote

Christopher Smith, vice president and general manager, North America Public Sector, Red Hat



“Evolving mission needs often require government agencies to rapidly transform applications and services while still balancing regulatory and security requirements. Red Hat has been a trusted partner of the government for more than 20 years, helping agencies develop and execute comprehensive IT strategies while prioritizing stringent security measures. With this expanded availability of Red Hat OpenShift to the U.S. IC through AWS Marketplace, we continue our drive to help remove potential barriers to innovation with a solution that is accredited and compliant with a variety of government regulations.”

