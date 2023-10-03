Red Hat Named a Leader in Multicloud Container Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Red Hat OpenShift recognized with the highest score possible in 29 of 32 criteria, including developer experience, AI/ML services and security features and policies

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat OpenShift has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Multicloud Container Platforms, Q4 2023.





Forrester Research identified the 8 most significant providers and researched, analyzed and scored them. Red Hat and the other top providers were evaluated for The Forrester Wave™ against 32 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. In the evaluation, Red Hat received the highest possible scores in 29 criteria, including developer experience, operator experience, DevOps automation, development environments, security features and policies, AI/ML services, data management, multicloud and hybrid cloud support, vision, roadmap, innovation and more.

According to Forrester’s evaluation, “With OpenShift’s systematic innovation and development on multiple fronts, Red Hat has helped transform the MCP market segment. What began as a rough-around-the-edges open source effort has become a full-blown multicloud development and infrastructure platform that handles anything from bespoke internal apps to digital operations platforms and complex AI/ML workloads.”

View a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Multicloud Container Platforms, Q4 2023 here.

Supporting Quote

Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat

“We are proud to be recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™. As they note in the report, ‘Red Hat sets the pace with enterprise IT capabilities and massive market presence.’ We believe receiving the highest possible scores across 29 criteria validates Red Hat OpenShift as a holistic application platform providing organizations with a trusted set of capabilities to more quickly and easily bring cloud-native applications to market. We designed Red Hat OpenShift to support organizations regardless of workload type or where an application lives across the hybrid cloud and will continue to evolve and refine its features to best support customer innovation today and in the future.”

