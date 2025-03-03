Red Hat Extends Global Collaboration with Fujitsu to Deliver AI-ready vRAN

Fujitsu selects Red Hat OpenShift as its preferred hybrid cloud platform to drive the next generation of RAN innovation

BARCELONA, Spain - MWC BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a global collaboration with Fujitsu to deliver a virtualized radio access network (vRAN) solution on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. Fujitsu has chosen Red Hat OpenShift as its preferred hybrid cloud platform to deliver a cloud-native, AI-ready vRAN solution, intended to help service providers achieve improved efficiency and network optimization as well as expand operations to diverse applications with greater consistency and flexibility.

With this collaboration, Red Hat OpenShift will be the backbone for Fujitsu’s O-RAN O-Cloud based solution, a cloud-native platform to support virtualized and containerized open RAN functions, supporting software components and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads for RAN. Deploying and operating RAN at scale, often covering thousands of sites within a service provider’s network, requires enhanced automation, flexibility and security capabilities. With Red Hat OpenShift as the common platform for Fujitsu's vRAN solution, customers can gain:

Advanced orchestration and automation – Red Hat OpenShift enables zero-touch provisioning and offers built-in automation to help service providers manage next-generation RAN networks at any scale on a common platform.

– Red Hat OpenShift enables zero-touch provisioning and offers built-in automation to help service providers manage next-generation RAN networks at any scale on a common platform. Ultra low latency and improved performance – Fujitsu vRAN on Red Hat OpenShift and running on ARM servers provide a more power-efficient alternative for service providers to achieve lower latency, deterministic processing and dedicated hardware acceleration for enhanced network performance.

– Fujitsu vRAN on Red Hat OpenShift and running on ARM servers provide a more power-efficient alternative for service providers to achieve lower latency, deterministic processing and dedicated hardware acceleration for enhanced network performance. AI-ready vRAN – Red Hat OpenShift empowers service providers to unlock new revenue opportunities by scaling with enhanced security capabilities and managing both virtualized, cloud-native and AI-enabled applications on a single, unified platform.

Utilizing Red Hat OpenShift as a common cloud platform, service providers can achieve up to a 40% reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) by realizing improved resource sharing, productivity and automation implementation1. Fujitsu vRAN on Red Hat OpenShift aligns with open compute standards set by the O-RAN Alliance for RAN and O-Cloud architecture to deliver an integrated solution driven by an open source innovation and community-driven contributions.

Supporting Quotes

Honoré LaBourdette, vice president, Global Telco Ecosystem, Red Hat

“The future of RAN is AI, and it is powered by cloud-native technologies. With this collaboration, Red Hat and Fujitsu are helping service providers realize the full potential of RAN, encompassing virtualized, containerized and AI workloads across sprawling network footprints, to achieve new levels of enhanced network performance and optimization.”

Masaki Taniguchi, Head of Mobile System Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding collaboration with Red Hat to deepen and broaden RAN capabilities for service providers in today’s AI era. Red Hat OpenShift offers an open, highly scalable cloud-native platform to deliver critical flexibility and integration for RAN, enabling service providers to meet rising network demands with greater ease and efficiency.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

__________________________

1Making financial sense of telco cloud, Red Hat, August 28, 2023.

Media Contact:

Jessie Beach

jbeach@redhat.com

+1 (919) 602-2836