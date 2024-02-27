Red Hat Collaborates with stc Group to Deploy New Edge and 5G Services Faster

stc has improved scalability, flexibility and resilience with the help of Red Hat and Cisco solutions for cloud-native infrastructure

BARCELONA, Spain – MWC Barcelona–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced it is collaborating with stc Group to achieve faster development, delivery and innovation of services by harnessing automation and cloud-native agility. With Red Hat OpenShift, Cisco system integration and Cisco Network Services Orchestrator (NSO), stc is now able to host multiple cloud-native network functions (CNFs) from various ecosystem vendors with automated deployment and operations. As a result, stc is on a path to reduce total cost of ownership and address the enterprise market with new edge and 5G services.

stc Group provides digital infrastructure, cloud computing, automation, DevOps practices and other digital services through its subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. stc Group has been on a multi-year digital transition to a cloud-native infrastructure. With systems integration support from Cisco, stc built its foundation with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, to manage applications across a hybrid environment with enhanced security capabilities and at scale. stc has expanded its cloud capability to accommodate various cloud native applications and virtualized network applications from different vendors.

With its new telco cloud, stc is able to implement and deliver CNFs and cloud-native applications such as 5G core components or edge computing services within a complete ETSI-compliant framework. stc is now better able to cater to internal and B2B requirements as well as enable disaster recovery. stc’s Kubernetes clusters can, with the help of Red Hat OpenShift and Cisco Network Services Orchestrator, more seamlessly communicate with management and orchestration components.

Red Hat OpenShift provides consistency and repeatability of how applications are run and managed on any underlying environment, so stc can focus on innovation not infrastructure. stc has adopted cloud-native methodologies including DevOps-driven automation for more efficient service delivery, drawing on Red Hat OpenShift capabilities including CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure and configuration automation, observability and multicluster management. Red Hat provides certified interoperability with a wide range of CNFs from across the ecosystem. This gives stc a vendor-neutral foundation while providing tailored solutions for internal customers, enabling them to deliver tangible value and drive business growth. stc can take advantage of Red Hat OpenShift’s built-in security features, which includes network and container isolation and controlled access to application data.

With its new telco cloud built on Red Hat OpenShift, stc has improved scalability, flexibility and resilience, helping it to achieve a reduction in deployment time, faster time to market for services, a reduction in software onboarding time and a reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO).

Supporting Quotes

Chris Wright, chief technology officer and senior vice president, Global Engineering, Red Hat



“The agility and dynamism that stc needs as a business is made possible with more responsive, scalable infrastructure based on cloud-native approaches and technologies. stc is taking advantage of Red Hat’s unified hybrid cloud application platform and ecosystem integration to gain flexibility and freedom of choice as it builds out its next generation network and services. Red Hat is pleased to support stc in its drive to deliver new revenue streams, automated operations and an open vendor ecosystem.”

