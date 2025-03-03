Red Hat and SoftBank Corp. Implement AI-RAN to Optimize Network Performance and Sustainability

Red Hat OpenShift brings power monitoring capabilities to SoftBank AI-RAN solution for service providers to improve energy efficiency

BARCELONA, Spain - MWC BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) today announced the implementation of AI-RAN to optimize power consumption and networking performance using Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. With this collaboration, Red Hat and SoftBank are addressing many of the long-standing RAN implementation challenges that service providers often face, such as balancing user demands with energy costs, resource availability and managing deterministic and distributed workloads.

By bringing together AI and RAN on a common platform, Red Hat OpenShift, service providers can dynamically adjust network parameters to meet changing demand and streamline network operations for higher agility. SoftBank is working with Red Hat to develop AITRAS – an integrated AI and RAN solution built on Red Hat OpenShift. AITRAS provides an enhanced network orchestration and optimization solution that can support virtualized RAN and AI-enabled applications alike, enabling service providers to operate diverse applications with greater consistency and flexibility.

Additionally, SoftBank is working with Red Hat to use community-driven technologies, like Kepler, an open source project founded by Red Hat, to help service providers reduce energy costs by more accurately capturing and acting upon power-use metrics from applications. The power monitoring capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift are derived from Kepler, which exposes key metrics at the cluster level to probe key performance counters and other system statistics. These metrics can then be fed into SoftBank’s AITRAS orchestrator to help even out power consumption across disparate sites and optimize energy. Using Red Hat OpenShift and its power monitoring capabilities, AITRAS can help service providers to:

Optimize the placement of compute- and GPU-intensive workloads according to power consumption metrics to maximize energy usage across disparate environments, while still maintaining enhanced performance.

according to power consumption metrics to maximize energy usage across disparate environments, while still maintaining enhanced performance. Enable lightweight measuring using Red Hat OpenShift and Kepler, via extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) for kernel-level data collection, to help reduce overhead and improve energy efficiency.

using Red Hat OpenShift and Kepler, via extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) for kernel-level data collection, to help reduce overhead and improve energy efficiency. Achieve more precise GPU energy calculations for both Linux processes and Kubernetes pods using enhanced observability capabilities with Red Hat OpenShift and Kepler, enabling service providers to pinpoint granularities across multi-instance GPU (MIG) and various GPU devices.

To learn more about SoftBank’s AI-RAN solution on Red Hat OpenShift and the benefits of Kepler, visit Red Hat at MWC Barcelona 2025 (booth 2F30) for a demonstration.

Supporting Quotes

Chris Wright, chief technology officer and senior vice president, Global Engineering, Red Hat

“Red Hat and SoftBank are committed to supporting the future of 5G and 6G use cases by bringing the combined power of AI and RAN to network orchestration and optimization. With Red Hat OpenShift as a common platform, AI-RAN offers a pioneering approach to network operations for service providers to harness AI for improved resource efficiency and more sustainable power consumption, as well as supporting AI-enabled workloads across network environments.”

Ryuji Wakikawa, vice president, Head of the Research Institute of Advanced Technology, SoftBank Corp.

“Electricity and telecommunications services continue to grow as critical infrastructure that supports society. By monitoring and predicting power consumption, 'AITRAS' optimizes equipment from an energy efficiency perspective while reducing risks through distributed deployment. The integration of telecommunications and power infrastructure paves the way for the future of AI-driven infrastructure.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contact:

Jessie Beach

jbeach@redhat.com

+1 (919) 602-2836