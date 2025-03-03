Red Hat and KDDI Collaborate to Streamline Open RAN Operations

Red Hat, KDDI and Samsung are working together to minimize deployment and provisioning time while enabling continuous software upgrades for Open RAN using Red Hat OpenShift and Samsung's virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions

BARCELONA, Spain - MWC BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a collaboration with KDDI, a Japanese telecommunications operator, to develop and deploy an open radio access network (Open RAN) built on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. One of the main objectives is to streamline Day 0 and Day 2 operations via a faster method for Open RAN software installation and upgrades that reduce service downtime due to maintenance.

Red Hat OpenShift is the open standard platform for KDDI’s mobile network services. Now, KDDI is tapping Red Hat OpenShift’s cloud-native capabilities to improve Open RAN functionality for service providers to transform their networks with a horizontal cloud platform that can span the entire network and support multiple functions and vendors. As part of this initiative, Red Hat is collaborating with KDDI and Samsung to deliver increased flexibility and stability in the network by leveraging Samsung's software-based network solutions, including its vRAN.

KDDI’s Open RAN on Red Hat OpenShift aims to minimize downtime, accelerate software installation and upgrade processes using Red Hat OpenShift capabilities such as image-based install (IBI) and image-based upgrade (IBU) to accelerate software installation and upgrade processes. Furthermore, Red Hat OpenShift enables zero touch provisioning to automate deployment tasks utilizing Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes.

KDDI is pleased to further extend our collaboration with Red Hat to equip service providers with Open RAN capabilities that can keep up with modern network demands and support future innovation. Built on Red Hat OpenShift, the Open RAN solution demonstrates a leading-edge approach to network operations and capabilities for service providers to achieve shorter maintenance window with RAN services.

Supporting Quotes

Honoré LaBourdette, vice president, Global Telco Ecosystem, Red Hat

“With this collaboration, Red Hat, KDDI and Samsung continue to build upon our shared vision to accelerate 5G core and RAN workloads across any network landscape. This approach to Open RAN relies upon the open, standard hybrid cloud platform of Red Hat OpenShift to set a common foundation for streamlined operations and improved efficiency for network services.”

Kazuhiro Furuhata, vice president and general manager, Network Node Technical Development Division, KDDI

“KDDI is pleased to further extend our collaboration with Red Hat for Open RAN deployment that can support future innovation. Built on Red Hat OpenShift, we believe that using IBI and IBU capabilities demonstrates a leading-edge approach to expand our Open RAN deployment.”

Ilseung Ban, vice president and head of Japan business development, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics

“For years, Samsung has been fostering a robust ecosystem with industry-leading partners, enabling operators to easily transition to virtualized open networks through its innovative vRAN and Open RAN solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with KDDI and Red Hat to refine and advance Open RAN capabilities for the next-generation of networks.”

