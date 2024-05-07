Red Hat and AMD Collaborate to Advance AI Solutions and Empower Enterprises for the Cognitive Era

AMD GPUs on Red Hat OpenShift AI will enable greater choice and flexibility in AI architectures, lowering entry barriers for enterprises looking to embrace AI workloads

DENVER – RED HAT SUMMIT 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a collaboration with AMD, the high performance and adaptive computing leader, to expand customer choice in building, deploying and managing artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. As part of this collaboration, Red Hat and AMD are working together to enable AMD GPU Operators on Red Hat OpenShift AI to provide the processing power and performance needed for AI workloads across the hybrid cloud, empowering organizations with the necessary tools to help navigate AI complexities on the way to adoption. This strategic approach to real-world customer challenges not only fosters innovation but also cultivates an environment where AI solutions can be better and more efficiently tailored to meet unique business.





As industries increasingly rely on generative AI (GenAI) for a wide range of tasks, from content creation to scientific research, the significance of hardware accelerators in driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities cannot be overstated. Along with a high-performing and scalable CPU platform, GPUs are essential for both the training and inference phases that drive these AI workloads. As IT leaders begin implementing their AI strategies, AMD and Red Hat are uniquely positioned to help customers prepare by modernizing and consolidating to free up space, power and cooling resources.

AMD GPUs on Red Hat OpenShift AI can make it easier for customers to access, deploy and benefit from a validated GPU Operator, which in turn allows them to streamline AI workflows and bridge existing and potential gaps in GPU supply chains. These hardware accelerator investments, which are critical to the training and fine-tuning of large language and foundation models, can now be more convenient and timely to technology groups, helping to facilitate a faster return on investment and bring intelligent applications to market more quickly. Building on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift support of AMD EPYC ™ CPUs, this ongoing collaboration will focus on enabling support for Red Hat open hybrid cloud technologies on current and future generations of AMD Instinct ™ accelerators, further fueling AI innovation and offering customers improved choice in GPU resources.

The AMD GPU Operator is now available in development preview for users to test and install on Red Hat OpenShift clusters. With this collaboration, customers will benefit from the AMD AI hardware expertise alongside Red Hat’s extensive open source software and AI experience backed by Red Hat’s validated tooling, testing, hardening and more.

“Red Hat is committed to lowering the barrier of entry for AI workloads by harnessing the power of open collaboration and innovation. Together with AMD, we’re democratizing access to leading AI technologies, empowering developers, and enabling organizations to realize their full potential in the AI-driven future.”

“At AMD, we are deeply committed to collaborating with the wider AI software community to foster growth and innovation for the industry. Our work with Red Hat is a prime example of this as we integrate AMD Instinct GPUs with Red Hat OpenShift AI, ultimately empowering enterprises and customers with the hardware and software tools required to build cutting-edge enterprise AI solutions.”

