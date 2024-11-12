Red Hat Accelerates AI-enabled Application Development with New Capabilities for Red Hat Developer Hub

Expanded functionality for developer platform helps to simplify the delivery of AI-enabled applications and streamline the management of AI assets

SALT LAKE CITY – KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON NA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced new capabilities and enhancements for Red Hat Developer Hub, Red Hat’s enterprise-grade developer portal based on the Backstage project. The new features are designed to help organizations, whether already implementing an AI strategy or just coming to grips with its possibilities, more quickly and easily harness the power of AI to deliver smarter applications and services to their customers and end-users.





Application development is inherently complex – with IT teams needing to navigate a growing list of tools, infrastructure, security concerns and more. And the growing demand to integrate AI into applications is only compounding that complexity. With Red Hat Developer Hub organizations can cut through that complexity with a unified and open platform to streamline development. Since launching in early 2024, Red Hat Developer Hub has seen strong customer adoption – with over 20,000 developers adopting the platform. The growing interest and adoption validates that developer productivity and experience is a priority for organizations.

With the latest enhancements to Red Hat Developer Hub, organizations have capabilities to help them act more quickly and efficiently to bring AI strategies to life. For organizations just starting on their AI journey, Red Hat Developer Hub offers templates and resources to help them kick start AI development initiatives. For those already executing on AI projects, Developer Hub can amplify efforts and consolidate disparate tools and models for streamlined access across teams.

Bring AI-enabled apps to production faster

Despite AI quickly becoming a priority, organizations are often hampered by resource constraints or skills-gaps facing developer teams. To help remedy these challenges and accelerate developer competencies for building AI-enabled applications, Red Hat Developer Hub is introducing new AI-focused software templates.

These standardized software templates provide developers with pre-architected and supported approaches to building and deploying AI-enabled services or components – without having to learn all the details of the technology used to implement it. The templates help reduce developer cognitive load by abstracting away set up tasks and details that can slow down the development and delivery process. Additionally, organizations can customize or extend the existing templates to meet specific business needs or bring their own large language model (LLM) for their application. With Red Hat Developer Hub’s integration with Red Hat OpenShift, organizations can also more easily deploy their applications to the platform.

Red Hat Developer Hub has five new templates available for organizations to get started developing applications for common AI use cases. The new templates include:

Audio to text application : An AI-enabled audio transcription application where users can upload an audio file to be transcribed.

: An AI-enabled audio transcription application where users can upload an audio file to be transcribed. Chatbot application : A LLM-enabled chat application to create a bot that replies with AI-generated responses.

: A LLM-enabled chat application to create a bot that replies with AI-generated responses. Code generation application : A LLM-enabled code generation application for a specialized bot that helps with code related queries.

: A LLM-enabled code generation application for a specialized bot that helps with code related queries. Object detection application : Enables developers to upload an image to identify and locate objects in the image.

: Enables developers to upload an image to identify and locate objects in the image. Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) chatbot application: Enables developers to embed files containing relevant information to allow the model to provide more accurate responses.

More consistent, streamlined management of AI assets

As AI assets within organizations grow exponentially, having a central resource to locate, manage and access these vital assets is paramount to enabling developers to move more quickly. With the Red Hat Developer Hub’s software catalog, developers and platform engineers are able to record and share the details of their organization’s AI assets, LLMs, model servers and associated APIs and more. Additionally, through the Red Hat Developer Hub TechDocs plug-in, platform engineers can curate important information about those assets, allowing them to answer common questions developers may have, such as how to access a model service or around usage restrictions affecting a specific model.

By utilizing the software catalog to house AI assets, organizations can consolidate resources and curate approved models and model servers, while enforcing access and usage restrictions. It also provides a more straightforward way for AI developers to consume models that relate to specific internal applications or services.

Availability

The latest AI enhancements are currently available with Red Hat Developer Hub.

Supporting Quotes

Balaji Sivasubramanian, senior director, Developer Tools, Red Hat

“Developing AI-enabled applications adds another layer of complexity for developer teams, requiring them to manage new tooling, model integration, data security and more. The latest enhancements to Red Hat Developer Hub help organizations jumpstart AI application development while at the same time helping them mitigate the complexities of pairing new development paradigms with existing workflows. Additionally, with Red Hat Developer Hub software catalog, teams can streamline the management of AI tools and resources, providing greater accessibility and consumability across teams.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts

Kathryn Lucas



kkaplan@redhat.com

+1 301-938-8726