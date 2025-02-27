Red Cell Partners Launches Claros to Optimize Power Delivery for AI

Claros emerges from stealth with $9.75M in initial funding from Red Cell Partners, General Catalyst, VIPC, and others

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Cell Partners, an incubation firm building and investing in rapidly scalable, technology-led companies that are bringing revolutionary advancements to market in cyber, national security, and healthcare, today announced the public launch of Claros, a power management platform company that’s leveraging innovative hardware and software to optimize energy delivery and consumption at data centers to increase compute performance and maximize efficiency. The company emerges from stealth with $9.75M in initial funding from Red Cell Partners, General Catalyst, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)’s Virginia Venture Partners, Composite Capital Partners, and others.

“AI is fueling an explosion of energy demand at data centers around the world, boosting electricity consumption to levels that could potentially rise to more than 1,000 TWh by 2030,” said Grant Verstandig, co-founder of Claros and Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Red Cell Partners. “With this increased demand comes a growing need for sustainable, innovative, high-performance compute capabilities to offset skyrocketing energy consumption. That’s what Claros was built to provide. Its advanced power-delivery solution is intended to drive energy efficiency with technology designed to improve AI compute capacity and reliability.”

In addition to increased power usage, the demand for AI, cloud, and high-performance computing has created performance and energy efficiency bottlenecks as legacy power delivery methods have reached their limits. Claros is solving this challenge by rethinking power distribution from the chip all the way to the meter. The company has designed integrated voltage regulators (IVRs) to deliver power directly to the xPU, the integrated central and graphics processing units within servers. The Claros IVRs will minimize heat conversion loss to reduce power wastage and allow operators to control voltage levels for additional efficiency.

Furthermore, Claros is developing hardware to shift from alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power distribution. While traditional data centers rely on multiple AC-to-DC conversions—each introducing inefficiencies—Claros’ approach will deliver pure DC power, reducing energy loss, improving reliability, and simplifying infrastructure.

Claros is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Kultran, who previously served as the Chief Technology Officer of Epirus.

“At a time when energy efficiency is just as important as computational power, our team is solving fundamental inefficiencies in how power is delivered,” said Kultran. “By reinventing how energy flows from the grid to the chip, we’re enabling the next generation of computing infrastructure to be more powerful and sustainable while maintaining the highest safety standards for DC power delivery.”

Claros is a power management platform company that’s leveraging innovative hardware and software to optimize energy delivery and consumption at data centers to increase compute performance and maximize efficiency. By driving down the cost and complexity of power delivery and leveraging innovative hardware and software, the company seeks to decrease energy consumption, optimize power delivery, increase compute performance, and maximize the efficiency of AI operations. Founded in 2024, Claros is backed by Red Cell Partners, General Catalyst, VIPC, and others. Visit us at claros.tech and follow us on Linkedin.

Red Cell Partners is an incubation firm building and investing in rapidly scalable technology-led companies that are bringing revolutionary advancements to market in three distinct practice areas: healthcare, cyber, and national security. United by a shared sense of duty and deep belief in the power of innovation, Red Cell is developing powerful tools and solutions to address our Nation’s most pressing problems. Visit us at redcellpartners.com and follow us on social media (LinkedIn, X, Instagram).

