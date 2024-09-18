RecycleNation Teams with Helpsy to Further Expand and Enhance Nation’s #1 Recycling Search Tool and Database

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—RecycleNation.com, the #1 ranked recycling tool on the internet (according to the latest rankings by FeedSpot) has teamed with Helpsy, a clothing collection company and a certified B corporation with an environmental mission to extend the useful life of clothing.

Helpsy partners with municipalities and organizations across 10 states to collect unwanted clothing. Helpsy operates 1,200 clothing collection points and provides free curbside service to millions of Americans. The company funds numerous charities and thrift stores to give consumers convenient and compelling alternatives to garbage.

The collaboration makes Helpsy’s collection points available via RecycleNation’s searchable database. News of the collaborative effort to expand the RecycleNation database to include Helpsy’s clothing drop off sites comes on the heels of RecycleNation’s recent site refresh, providing a straightforward and intuitive layout, designed to make the recycling process fast and easy.

RecycleNation is a free online search engine tool and informational site designed to help anyone, anywhere in the United States find the nearest location to responsibly recycle anything, and is powered by ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company. RecycleNation was created to help people find a close location to responsibly recycle any items they no longer want and help Americans declutter.

“Our mission with RecycleNation is to democratize, simplify and encourage the recycling process by providing a free, interactive, easy-to-use tool that empowers users to type in their zip codes and the items they want to recycle, so that nearby recycling opportunities can be discovered,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI and cofounder of RecycleNation. “By partnering with our likeminded friends at Helpsy, we are collaboratively offering consumers a one-stop online shop for locating convenient, nearby places to recycle used and unwanted clothing. This is another example of how RecycleNation serves as the ultimate system to bring recyclers and consumers together and recycle anything and everything responsibly!”

“Helpsy, the Certified B Corp keeping clothes out of the trash, is excited to partner with RecycleNation to make it easier to keep peoples’ clothes out of the trash,” said Dan Green, Co-Founder of Helpsy. “Please use RecycleNation to find your nearest Helpsy bin, and drop off your extra clothes and shoes. Your contributions create American jobs and protect our environment.”

RecycleNation houses the world’s largest recycling database, with more than 100,000 unique data points for over 50 different items, all offered to the public free of charge. The site has now helped more than 10 million customers find locations to recycle various types of items, helping make the planet a greener, more sustainable place. Today, RecycleNation helps over five million unique visitors per year with their specific recycling needs.

Helpsy is a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to keep clothes out of the trash and to create honorable work. 95% of what we collect can be reused or recycled. The clothing Helpsy gathers is sold primarily for reuse where higher grades are resold to thrift stores in North America and other secondhand markets around the world. For more information about Helpsy, visit helpsy.com.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

