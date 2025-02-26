RecycleNation Once Again Named World’s #1 Recycling Search Tool and Database for 2025

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#carbonneutral--RecycleNation.com, an online search engine tool and informational site democratizing the recycling process by helping anyone, anywhere in the United States find the closest location to responsibly recycle anything, has been ranked as the #1 recycling tool on the internet and #2 recycling-related site overall, according to the latest announced ranking by FeedSpot.

FeedSpot analyzes what it considers to be the top recycling blogs and online tools from thousands of sites on the web and ranks them based on relevancy, authority, social media followers and freshness.

On the overall “Top 80 Recycling Blogs and Websites” list, RecycleNation appears at #2, and is the highest ranked consumer search tool on the web.

Powered by ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, RecycleNation helps people find a close location to responsibly recycle items they no longer want. ERI’s own informational blog is also ranked at #12 on the list.

“Our mission with RecycleNation is to democratize, simplify and encourage the recycling process by providing a free, interactive, easy-to-use tool that empowers users to type in their zip codes and the items they want to recycle, so that nearby recycling opportunities can be discovered,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI and cofounder of RecycleNation. “It’s an honor to experience this kind of success for a labor of love that promotes across-the-board environmental sustainability and circular economy initiatives. RecycleNation is the ultimate system to bring recyclers and consumers together, and the numbers show that it’s making a huge difference!”

RecycleNation houses the world’s largest recycling database, with more than 100,000 unique data points for over 50 different items, all offered to the public free of charge. The site has helped over 10 million customers find locations to recycle various types of items, helping make the planet a greener, more sustainable place. Today, RecycleNation now helps over 300,000 unique visitors per month with their specific recycling needs.

Learn more at recyclenation.com.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com