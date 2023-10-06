Recuro Health to Present Industry-Leading Analytics, Diagnostics, & Genomics Approach for Comprehensive Member Care at HLTH 2023

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalhealth–Recuro Health, a leading healthcare technology company, is set to unveil its groundbreaking approach to digital health at the highly anticipated HLTH 2023 conference. With a focus on proactive care delivery and empowering members to take control of their health by making informed decisions, Recuro Health will show attendees how their integrated digital health solutions are revolutionizing the healthcare industry.









At HLTH 2023, attendees will have the opportunity to discover how Recuro Health’s innovative approach to a data-driven member engagement strategy empowers patients to make informed, proactive decisions about their care, ultimately leading to improved clinical outcomes, risk score accuracy, and quality measurement ratings. By prioritizing engagement strategies and integrating coordinated care, Recuro Health provides health plans with meaningful data to uncover previously undiagnosed conditions.

Health Plans frequently encounter challenges with their virtual care models, which may lead to low engagement, resulting in subpar quality measurement compliance and undocumented health conditions, impacting member satisfaction. Through a comprehensive approach to member engagement and outreach, Recuro Health’s partners frequently observe month-to-month improvements in virtual service utilization, leading to enhanced risk score accuracy and elevated performance in quality measurements. The company offers their clients a comprehensive care solution, including gap identification analytics and at-home diagnostics, aimed at boosting member usage, ensuring precise HCC coding, and improving quality measurement rates. These services are clinically compliant and precise in a top-tier virtual care environment. Supported by a network of 1,500+ NCQA-certified physicians, Recuro provides coverage in all 50 states with high patient satisfaction.

“Recuro offers a care delivery model that is unprecedented in the healthcare landscape. We provide a streamlined solution that harmonizes the payer, provider, and member,” said Josh Nordtvedt, SVP of Managed Care Strategy at Recuro Health. “We empower the MCOs and Health Plans with a suite of predictive analytics, risk score accuracy and compliance, and a national physician network topped off with an array of at-home testing.”

Inclusive of Recuro Health’s comprehensive solution, the company boasts a powerful combination of diagnostics and optimized clinical workflows which are tailored to specific populations and tests, fostering better patient engagement and compliance process. This ultimately leads to higher gap closure rates, compliant clinical diagnosis and documentation while directly improving costs of care and access for the member.

“We’re improving the way Health Plans and Diagnostic manufacturers deliver care through targeted at-home diagnostics, optimized clinical workflows, and enhanced patient engagement,” said Allison Martin, EVP of Diagnostics & Co-Founder at Recuro Health.

Recuro invites attendees and industry peers to visit Booth #5041 at the HLTH 2023 Innovation Event to gain insights into the company’s industry-leading initiatives and solutions, tailored to increase visibility into member population health and provide easy access to care for member populations. Recuro Health’s team of experts will be available for live demonstrations, discussions, and networking opportunities throughout the event.

To schedule a meeting with Recuro Health’s representatives at the event or to learn more about HLTH 2023’s Innovation Event, please visit www.recurohealth.com/event-hlth-2023/.

About Recuro Health

Recuro is a leading virtual-first care delivery company offering a personalized, holistic, and proactive approach to healthcare, looking to make advanced healthcare more accessible. Recuro provides seamless access to various virtual care services, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, and genomics testing. Additionally, Recuro provides a comprehensive suite of supplemental benefits, integrated prescriptions, care management, and care navigation, all available on a unified platform. For more information, visit www.recurohealth.com.

