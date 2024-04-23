Recurly Strengthens C-Suite; Appoints Lina Tonk as Chief Marketing Officer

Accomplished Software Commercial Leader Joins Executive Leadership to Accelerate Growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recurly, a leading subscription management and billing platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Lina Tonk as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to its executive leadership team. Tonk brings two decades of experience in high-growth software companies and an impressive track record of marketing leadership.









As the CMO at Recurly, Tonk leverages a wealth of experience building customer- and partner-centric teams, amplifying brand exposure, and delivering growth at scale. At a time when Recurly is leading the transformation of the customer subscription industry—from digital media and entertainment to consumer goods and software—Tonk’s appointment accelerates the company into its next phase of growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lina to the Recurly team,” said Joe Rohrlich, CEO at Recurly. “Her purpose and passion for nurturing growth with a people-first mentality make her a perfect addition to the team. With Lina’s leadership, I am certain we will reach our next stage of growth, keeping our customers and subscriber experience top of mind. We have a terrific platform built for scale and a growing market need for our leadership. It is an exciting time at Recurly.”

In her role, Tonk will lead a high-growth marketing organization, driving the company’s go-to-market strategy, demand generation, product marketing, brand expansion, and advocacy. She will actively contribute to its global market expansion and platform offerings, anticipating and integrating future business needs.

“From the moment I met with Recurly, I knew there was something extraordinary about the company,” said Tonk. “The innovation Recurly is bringing to the subscription industry—including the recent benchmark intelligence—is unmatched and it’s a privilege to join forces with this team. I’m excited to amplify the brand and be instrumental in transforming experiences for our customers and their subscribers. Recurly not only grows subscription businesses, but also creates impactful connections between companies and their subscribers. I’m eager to contribute to the company’s mission to grow customer recurring revenue faster, smarter and stronger.”

Tonk’s visionary approach to organizational change and commercial growth has established her as a transformative leader in the software industry. Most recently, Tonk has excelled as Chief Experience Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at isolved, a leader in the human capital management industry and, like Recurly, is part of the Accel-KKR portfolio of companies.

Recurly has seen significant momentum over the past year in driving subscription business growth, most recently with the launch of its new platform dashboards with built-in benchmarks this month. Now, all Recurly customers can directly compare their key performance metrics against their industry peers within the platform, offering a clear view of where they stand in the competitive subscription landscape. Benchmark metrics include acquisition rate, churn rate (voluntary and involuntary), renewal invoice paid rate, renewal invoice decline rate, and dunning recovery rate. To learn more about Recurly’s built-in benchmarks, click here.

About Recurly

Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating subscription billing at scale by enabling teams to manage and optimize their subscriber lifecycles with ease. Category-defining companies including Sling, Twitch, BarkBox, FabFitFun, Paramount, Lucid, and Sprout Social have chosen Recurly to manage billions of dollars in recurring revenues, future-proof their recurring billing and revenue management, and recover billions of dollars in lost revenue due to churn. Founded in 2009, Recurly is based in San Francisco, with offices in Boulder and London. For more information, visit https://recurly.com.

Contacts

Breanne Ngo



bngo@ideagrove.com