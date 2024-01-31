Rectangle Health Launches All-in-One Platform to Drive Healthcare Providers’ Growth

VALHALLA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rectangle Health, the leader in patient engagement, payments, and office compliance solutions for healthcare providers, today announced the launch of its unified Practice Management Bridge platform. This revolutionary offering delivers a first-of-its-kind experience, seamlessly integrating patient engagement, revenue acceleration, and practice compliance management into a single, intuitive hub.





The cloud-based Practice Management Bridge platform is now comprised of three core products:

Bridge™ Engagement includes scheduling, appointment reminders, waitlist management, and text communication, sending more than 70 million patient communications per month.

Bridge™ Payments offers card on file, auto posting, and patient financing, capturing more than $9.5 billion in patient payment volume annually.

Bridge™ Compliance provides HIPAA and OSHA compliance helping practices potentially avoid millions of dollars in fines.

“We are innovating to help our more than 36,000 practices fill schedules quicker, get paid faster, and simplify the business side of healthcare,” said Sid Singh, CEO of Rectangle Health. “Practice Management Bridge represents a single unified platform that automates interactions between patients and providers, while significantly enhancing practice profitability.”

Rectangle Health stands out by being the only software provider in the market to offer patient engagement, payments, and office compliance in one centralized platform at scale. The platform seamlessly connects with legacy practice management and EMR/EHR systems to provide customers with increased time and cost savings. Current customers report a 97% in-office payment collection rate, 47% decrease in outstanding accounts receivable, and a 15% improvement in patient show rates.

“We were using a different vendor, and our patient Account Receivable (AR) levels were rising. When we implemented Practice Management Bridge Text to Pay, our AR went from $8 million to below $3 million in a little over 18 months,” said Donna Ramadan, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and Compliance of Great Lakes Dental Partners. “Time-of-service collections are important. About a year ago at Great Lakes, our time-of-service collections were approximately 30% across all our clinics. Now we’re up to about 97% with Rectangle Health.”

Mike Peluso, Chief Product and Strategy Officer of Rectangle Health, said, “With this platform launch, we’re ushering in a transformative era for practice management and simplifying business operations to propel healthcare practices into the future.”

ABOUT RECTANGLE HEALTH

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to more than 36,000 healthcare providers. The company’s comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge®, streamlines daily business operations including communications and engagement, payments and reimbursements, and office compliance. Single provider offices and enterprise healthcare organizations rely on Rectangle Health’s easy-to-use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience.

