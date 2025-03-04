Record-Breaking Demand: Sponsorships for IAMPHENOM Conference Sells Out

HR Industry’s Only Conference for Intelligence, Automation and Experience Draws Strategically Aligned Sponsors

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HRTech--Phenom announced all sponsorship opportunities are sold out for its highly anticipated IAMPHENOM 2025 conference, the industry’s only human resources conference dedicated to the transformative power of intelligence, automation and experience that’s revolutionizing how organizations attract, develop and retain top talent. Taking place March 11-13 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, this milestone reflects the event’s continued growth and increased value it offers attendees, partners and sponsors.

The sold-out sponsorships include prominent global organizations benefitting from extensive awareness through event branding, networking opportunities and product showcases. IAMPHENOM provides a unique opportunity for sponsors to engage attendees, including industry professionals, analysts and media.

IAMPHENOM sponsors include: Deloitte, SAP SuccessFactors, talentEXP, AWS, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), QuantumWork Advisory, Appcast, Recruitics, Lightcast, Checkr, Equifax, Mercer, AMS, Shaker Recruitment Marketing, PeopleInsight by HireRoad, Universal Background, Swish Advertising, RedDot, AJINGA, Maki People, Reelist, Veritone Hire, Survale, JobPixel, Crossbeam, Coalfire, Vyond, Cliquify, Funka, Skill Collective, Plum, Stories Inc. and Thrive Partners.

“IAMPHENOM’s sold-out sponsorships reflect our event’s growth through quality education and inspiration,” said Saumil Gandhi, SVP, Corporate Development at Phenom. “Organizations crave AI and automation solutions, making IAMPHENOM the essential destination for HR teams seeking to create phenomenal talent experiences. Our partners recognize the unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders at this premier event.”

The event’s extensive agenda addresses the biggest challenges and opportunities for HR leaders and their teams today, such as high-volume recruiting transformation, skills-based hiring and retention frameworks, AI and agentic AI use cases, scalable and sustainable technology deployment and AI legislation.

New this year at IAMPHENOM, HR’s first AI & Automation Learning Lab will provide attendees across industries with a hands-on experience to explore and learn how AI, generative AI (GenAI), agentic AI and automation augment repetitive tasks and enhance human prioritization and decision-making — all while creating personal journeys for candidates, employees, sourcers, recruiters, talent marketers, hiring managers, HRIT, HR Business Partners and people managers.

Phenom’s AI, Generative AI and AI agents empower organizations to hire faster, develop better and retain longer through augmented work — while ensuring responsible AI adoption and utilization. Phenom’s award-winning AI technology innovations fuel productivity and efficiency for recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT.

To secure your spot and explore sponsors, speakers and agenda, visit IAMPHENOM.com to register.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com