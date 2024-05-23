Recommerce Leader Trove Appoints Terry Boyle as CEO

Boyle’s Extensive Retail Industry Leadership and Network to Propel Software Commercialization Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trove, the market leader in branded resale, today announced the appointment of Terry Boyle as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 17th. Terry brings vast experience in consumer retail, having previously served as CEO or President of several companies, including Zulily, Nordstromrack.com, Trunk Club, and HauteLook. He succeeds Gayle Tait who has decided to step down as CEO. Tait will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors.





“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gayle for her leadership of Trove during this transformative time for the company. Her vision to transition Trove from a services business to a software model, and invest in technology has created a path for Trove to build future scale, significantly enhancing our market position in the B2B resale space,” said Andy Ruben, Trove Founder and Chairman. “Terry’s extensive retail industry experience, combined with his approach to transforming retail for a more sustainable future, positions him as the perfect leader to drive the company forward. His focus on the continued commercialization of Trove’s critical software will help brands grow without increasing their carbon footprint.”

Trove commands nearly two-thirds of all branded resale site traffic in the U.S. The company continues to expand through new enterprise partnerships, recently launching resale programs for Filson (Filson Unfailing), Cotopaxi (Cotopaxi Mas Vida), Brooks (Brooks ReStart), and Canada Goose (Canada Goose Generations). Trove is expanding its existing partnerships with iconic brands such as Patagonia, lululemon, and Arc’teryx, as these pioneers of resale continue to innovate and move towards a more circular future.

“Joining Trove at this moment gives me the immense opportunity to support our partners in achieving their sustainability goals while simultaneously driving business growth,” said Terry Boyle, CEO of Trove. “It’s widely recognized that the retail industry must reduce its environmental impact, and Trove’s impressive suite of software tools enables brands to build and manage their own resale programs. By doing so, they can drive revenue growth, acquire new customers, control their brand image, and improve the customer experience, all without increasing carbon emissions.”

Gayle Tait joined the company in January 2021 as President and took the helm as CEO in May 2022.

“I am immensely proud of what the Trove team has accomplished over the past three and a half years,” said Tait. “The hard decision to step away comes at a time when I am excited about the direction of the company. My daughters are growing up quickly, and I’m going to take some time to focus on them. I am thrilled to pass the mantle to Terry: his unique blend of retail and technology expertise, and proven ability to scale high-growth companies are ideal to drive our mission forward, keeping ever more items in use.”

Boyle has successfully led several consumer retail businesses including Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook, and Trunk Club. In his most recent role, Boyle was CEO of Zulily, where he improved contribution and EBITDA margins and introduced new growth strategies through a series of focused initiatives. Before Zulily, he was CEO and co-founder of Behold, which used AI to create a real-time, stylist-driven shopping experience for customers.

About Trove:

Trove is the leading branded resale and trade-in commerce partner that enables brands to easily start, run, and optimize impactful resale channels. Through its Recommerce Operating System, Trove streamlines resale experiences and operations with its proprietary technology that allows brands to customize and optimize programs of any size. World-class brands like Canada Goose, Patagonia, Levi’s, lululemon, and Carhartt have trusted Trove to extend the life of millions of products through branded resale programs over the past decade. A Certified B Corporation, Trove is pioneering a new era of retail, essential for a more sustainable future.

Contacts

Moxie Communications Group



trove@moxiegrouppr.com