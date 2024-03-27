Rebellion Defense Software Products and Services Now Available via GSA Multiple Award Schedule

Rebellion Defense joins the GSA Schedule, creating a faster, cheaper, and more efficient procurement pathway for any government entity to procure its software and services.





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity—Rebellion Defense, a leading U.S. defense software and services company, proudly announces it was awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA) in an unprecedented 41 days, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey.

Rebellion Defense underwent rigorous vetting, from technical assessments to past performance validation, culminating in a remarkable achievement for a four-year-old start-up. “Exceptional” performance reviews and close collaboration with the government contributed to the rapid approval, which typically takes three to six months.

“As a defense-first company, we prioritize hiring exceptional individuals with deep federal expertise,” said Ben FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer at Rebellion Defense. “Our team has the know-how to overcome acquisition challenges and operate with urgency. In a world where our adversaries aren’t constrained by red tape, we’re moving fast to equip service members with the best tech today.”

Rebellion’s GSA MAS contract empowers government organizations to turn the administration’s recent executive order on artificial intelligence into actionable outcomes by facilitating the acquisition of AI products and services “faster, more cheaply, and more effectively through more rapid and efficient contracting.”

“The GSA is working tirelessly to help agencies get fast and efficient access to emerging technologies from innovative small businesses,” said Karen D. Dacres, Chief Legal Officer at Rebellion Defense. “Their dedication and focus exemplify our shared commitment to excellence and to strengthening our nation’s competitive edge swiftly and efficiently.”

Rebellion’s GSA Schedule offers customers multiple benefits:

This contract covers all Rebellion software products, including Iris and Nova, as well as Mission Engineering services. As we continue to provide new offerings, we can update our GSA schedule without starting the contract process from scratch.

This contract has been competitively awarded to Rebellion Defense, so government organizations – federal, state, local, and tribal governments – can procure our products and services faster without undergoing another competitive process.

This contract vehicle accepts any "color of money," giving our customers maximum funding flexibility.

Organizations that leverage this pathway can save money because GSA has pre-negotiated pricing and discounts.

Organizations can reduce administrative and labor costs by leveraging Rebellion Defense's GSA MAS contract, addressing mission requirements efficiently.

This announcement follows a string of successes at Rebellion Defense, such as obtaining a DISA Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization, providing services to U.S. Navy Project Overmatch, and appointing Ben FitzGerald as CEO. Rebellion’s products and services are used by various organizations, including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office, and National Nuclear Security Administration.

About Rebellion Defense

Rebellion Defense is a technology company developing advanced software to ensure mission-critical organizations stay ahead of emerging threats. Rebellion Defense brings together engineers who built commercial software products that transformed our way of life and defense experts who deeply understand the mission and stakes of national security. For more information, visit rebelliondefense.com and follow Rebellion Defense on LinkedIn and X.

