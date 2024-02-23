 Rebar Technology Appoints Josh Mathers as Interim CEO

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rebar Technology, a privately held company providing custom recurring billing and payment solutions for merchants and service providers, announced that Josh Mathers, Vice President of Product at Rebar, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. In connection with the appointment, Nick Fredrick has stepped down as President & CEO of Rebar Technology.





As Interim CEO of Rebar, Josh Mathers will work with Rebar Technology Board Members and lead the Rebar team until a new CEO is named. Since joining Rebar in mid-2022, Josh has played a pivotal role in the development and progression of Rebar’s strategic path.

Mike Streams, Co-Founder & Board Member at Rebar, said, “Josh is a transformational leader and proven change agent with deep experience in subscription lifecycle optimization, recurring billing, and payment processing. We are grateful that he has agreed to step into this role as we continue, and accelerate, our aggressive growth trajectory. With Josh’s unparalleled level of expertise and leadership experience, I am confident Josh will be a tremendous asset.”

Mr. Streams continued, “I want to thank Nick Fredrick for his contribution to Rebar as President & CEO, including the passion and drive with which he helped launch and grow the Rebar business, expand into new and innovative product and service offerings and develop a first-class team of experts. We wish him the very best in the future.”

About Josh Mathers

Mr. Mathers has served in the digital subscription services and payments industry for over 15 years, with significant roles at Gen Digital (previously LifeLock) for 13 years, Senior Director of Billing Solutions at Allstate Identity Protection, Vice President of Retention at Dovly, and most recently as Vice President of Product at Rebar Technology, and Principal Consultant at W. Capra Consulting Group. He has dedicated 11 years to the PaymentsEd Board of Directors, holding multiple terms on the Executive Committee, including Chairman, and currently serving as an Eagle Advisor. His commitment is evident in his efforts to advance industry standards and practices, particularly through payments education.

About Rebar Technology

Founded in 2019, Rebar is a W. Capra company providing custom recurring billing and payment solutions for merchants and service providers. Leveraging the expertise and manpower of W. Capra, Rebar delivers solutions to design, build, and operate applications and integrations that effectively solve each client’s unique requirements.

