RealWear Advances Full Productivity Platform for Frontline Professionals

Today RealWear Launches RealWear Connect, RealWear App Marketplace, and Developer Toolkit

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–Today RealWear, the pioneer of assisted reality wearable solutions for frontline industrial professionals, launched three new products to advance its drive to become the de facto productivity platform for frontline professionals and its partners. The new products include:





RealWear App Marketplace

RealWear App Marketplace is the new destination to discover powerful applications for frontline professionals using RealWear devices.

Customers can now quickly discover purpose-built apps to enhance productivity and safety within their frontline, while empowering central management with powerful tools to support frontline teams. Additionally, the Marketplace also benefits the developer community and partners who are looking to market their apps to the targeted RealWear customer. Each app that is submitted undergoes a thorough testing and verification process to ensure that it adheres to RealWear standards for UX.

“As a RealWear software solution partner, we’re extremely excited about the continued evolution of RealWear App Marketplace. RealWear continues to be the gold standard for industrial strength wearables. By hosting and featuring our apps directly on the marketplace, our customers will be able to discover our apps quickly and get onboarded. This is good for our customers, and good for our business.”

– José López Mancha, CEO, Wideum.

RealWear Connect

RealWear Connect (watch video) is a new RealWear app found exclusively within RealWear App Marketplace. The app makes getting help for frontline workers easier than ever. Central operations teams can then manage support requests more efficiently.

When a support call is initiated by the frontline team wearing the RealWear device, including RealWear Navigator® 520 or HMT-1Z1®, the app triggers notifications within text or email, or in-app notifications in Teams or Zoom, connecting a frontline professional to an expert in seconds. Once connected, the subject matter expert can see exactly what the frontline professional sees and guide the user through visual inspection via two-way communication, even in high noise environments.

The software is available on the marketplace for use on RealWear devices with supported firmware and Teams or Zoom apps. The app subscription is available for purchase exclusively via authorized resellers.

Developer Toolkit

Developer Toolkit is a new feature for software developers inside RealWear Cloud. Developers can log into RealWear Cloud and access dedicated tools including Early Access firmware, uploaded apps, community boards, training materials and code snippets. The toolkit will enrich developer capabilities, increase the breadth of solutions and strengthen the RealWear ecosystem.

RealWear Advances Its Platform Strategy

Last year, RealWear released RealWear Cloud, marking the company’s first major strategic shift from a hardware-centric company to a fully platform-centric business. RealWear Connect, Developer Toolkit and RealWear App Marketplace will be powered by and integrated with RealWear Cloud.

“We are thrilled to advance our vision of delivering a full productivity platform for frontline professionals together with our growing ecosystem,” said Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer, RealWear. “Whether you are an IT professional looking to manage and deploy devices, a frontline professional looking for remote support, or a developer partner in need of tools to better manage your offering, our platform provides productivity solutions that are smart, easy to deploy, and flexible.”

About RealWear

RealWear® is the world’s leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions that engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, and with increased efficiency and precision. RealWear gives these workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. RealWear is field proven with world-class customers, including Shell, Goodyear, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, and BMW, who use it to improve workplace safety while delivering unprecedented ROI.

For more information, visit www.RealWear.com.

