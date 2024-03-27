RealVNC Celebrates Its British Roots With Proud “Made in Britain” Recognition

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, RealVNC, a global leader in remote access software solutions, is thrilled to announce its esteemed “Made in Britain” accreditation, a mark that affirms the company’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and the British manufacturing tradition. This prestigious recognition celebrates RealVNC’s commitment to developing world-class technology solutions right from the heart of Cambridge, a city renowned for its rich history in pioneering advancements and technological breakthroughs.

Founded in Cambridge over two decades ago, RealVNC has steadfastly contributed to the global software landscape while maintaining its core development and operations within the UK. The “Made in Britain” mark underscores RealVNC’s roots in British excellence. It highlights the company’s ongoing investment in the local economy, fostering job creation and nurturing a skilled workforce dedicated to innovation and quality.

“We are immensely proud to bear the ‘Made in Britain’ marque, which reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and the British heritage of technological advancement,” said Andrew Woodhouse, CIO of RealVNC. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work, talent, and dedication. We remain devoted to upholding these standards and contributing positively to the UK’s vibrant tech ecosystem.”

RealVNC’s software solutions empower businesses and individuals worldwide, facilitating secure and efficient remote access across various industries. With the “Made in Britain” accreditation, RealVNC celebrates its British identity and reassures its global customers of the quality and reliability inherent in British-made products.

For further information about RealVNC and its “Made in Britain” accreditation, please visit https://www.realvnc.com/en/discover/made-in-britain/.

About RealVNC

RealVNC is a leading provider of remote access and management technology. Founded in 2002 by the original creators of VNC technology, its products – RealVNC Connect and RPort – are trusted by millions of users worldwide and are considered “no regrets” platforms by engineers looking for the most reliable, most secure solutions.

