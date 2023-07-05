Realtime Robotics Selected for JETRO Investment Program

Japan’s External Trade Organization Recognizes the Ability of Realtime’s Motion Control Technology to Help Expand the Use of Industrial Robotics

BOSTON & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Denso—Realtime Robotics, the leader in collision-free autonomous motion planning for industrial robots, today announced that the Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, has selected the company for a prestigious government subsidy program called the “Subsidy for Projects to Stimulate Direct Investment in Japan.” Realtime has been selected by the organization to “expand the use of industrial robots and promote the standardization of system integrator operations.”





JETRO is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO’s core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

Realtime Robotics is currently developing a pair of robotics applications with key partners, aimed at making industrial automation easier and faster to deploy. These will be accelerated as a part of the JETRO program:

FANUC: Realtime Robotics is working with automation and robotics equipment partner FANUC on a plug-in enabling Realtime’s robot programming and motion control software, RapidPlan, to be operated directly within FANUC’s simulation software, ROBOGUIDE. The plug-in will allow users to configure a ROBOGUIDE as usual, including the layout, robot selection and end-of-arm tooling, and then transfer it directly to RapidPlan. This makes it possible for users to send a sequenced list of positions necessary for robots to complete an application, which RapidPlan can then use to calculate optimal collision-free paths for the robots to execute. This eliminates the need for the tedious and repetitive manual analysis of robot motion paths, traditionally required in order to insert waypoints or robot-to-robot interlocks in different parts of the program to avoid collisions.

DENSO: Denso, a global production systems provider, is evaluating how Realtime Robotics’ RapidPlan can help improve its own flexible production units. Denso’s multi-robot cell product, DX-CELL, helps manufacturers accommodate an increasing amount of variable product needs by making it easier to change the robot layout as needed. Denso expects that with RapidPlan, DX-CELL customers will be able to complete robot programming much more easily and quickly. Denso and Realtime are also working to expand the collaboration to additional applications, such as multi-robot assembly, inspection and bin picking, as improving efficiency will become even more important as the use of industrial robots expands across several different industries.

“It is an exciting time for manufacturing and robotics companies – and those who work with them,” said Koji Kobayashi, Vice President of Business Development, Japan, at Realtime Robotics. “New, innovative technologies, such as our RapidPlan software, are opening the door to previously unheard of levels of automation efficiency and effectiveness. We’re thrilled to work with JETRO and partners such as FANUC and DENSO to transform what is possible within industrial robotics.”

For more information about Realtime Robotics’ innovative RapidPlan robot programming software and how it can help your organization improve the speed and accuracy of its automation operations, please visit: https://rtr.ai/meet-rapidplan/.

Realtime Robotics technology generates collision-free motion plans in milliseconds for industrial robots and autonomous vehicles. Its solution empowers robots to function together in unstructured and collaborative workspaces, as well as to react to dynamic obstacles the instant changes are perceived. Its solutions expand the potential of automation. Learn more about Realtime Robotics here, watch our technology in action here and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

