Realtek Files Lawsuit Against MediaTek, IPValue, and Future Link Systems Alleging Unfair Competition

HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, a global leader in integrated circuits, filed a federal U.S. lawsuit today in the Northern District of California against MediaTek Inc., Future Link Systems LLC, and Future Link’s parent company IPValue Management. The complaint alleges that patent assertion entities (PAEs) Future Link and IPValue conspired with MediaTek and violated the federal Sherman Act and California’s Unfair Competition Law by entering into an illicit “bounty” agreement incentivizing Future Link to improperly sue Realtek. By filing this lawsuit, Realtek aims to help prevent further harm to the public, hold defendants accountable for the impact of what Realtek’s complaint asserts to be anticompetitive and unfair behavior, and protect free and fair competition in the industry.

You can read a copy of the complaint here.

